Falcons Running Back 'Committee' a Bright Spot in Loss vs. Chargers

Despite seeing another game slip away in the 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Atlanta Falcons' run game was a bright spot.

The Falcons' offense got off to a quick start leaning on a heavy dose of the running game. Both backs Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier set Atlanta up for a quick 7-0 lead.

Returning from a knee injury that saw him undergo minor surgery, many questioned how much the Falcons would lean on Patterson. In his absence, Atlanta saw the breakout of two young backs, Allgeier and Caleb Huntley.

Any doubts of post-injury rustiness were quickly put to rest as Patterson rushed it three times on the opening drive, in addition to picking up a nine-yard reception on the game's first play.

The eight-play drive ended with a one-yard touchdown run from Patterson after a 44-yard run from Allgeier five plays earlier set up Atlanta's first trip inside the red zone.

From then on, the Falcons would mix things up in the backfield, using all three backs at their disposal.

Patterson would find his way into the endzone again in the third quarter, making a highlight play as he ran over a Chargers defender on the three-yard touchdown run.

The return of Patterson will make the headlines, especially after his two touchdown performance. However, Allgeier silently put together a career day. The rookie out of BYU rushed for 99 yards on 10 carries, averaging 9.9 yards per carry, which was better than any running back on either sideline. Huntley, a physical, bruising back, picked up 34 yards on seven carries.

Sunday's game takes Allgeier's numbers up to 324 yards on a team-high 84 carries as he and Caleb Huntley give the Falcons two different change-of-pace backs behind Patterson, who still leads the team in rushing with 340 yards on 58 carries.

The Falcons running backs will look to keep up the good work as they take on the Carolina Panthers Thursday night in Charlotte.

You can follow Harrison Reno on Twitter @HarrisonReno

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.