Atlanta Falcons Rushing Attack Let them Down vs. Chiefs
The Atlanta Falcons have a win-loss record of 1-2 through three games played in 2024. While all three contests have been decided by one score, many cannot help but think that points are being left on the field from an offensive standpoint.
While first-year offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has taken plenty of heat, the players must execute ‘finishing moves’ at some point. Kirk Cousins showed what he can do in the final minute of the team’s Week 2 victory against the Eagles. More specifically, in the red zone, the team must be able to put the finishing touch on drives.
On the final two drives of the Falcons/Chiefs Week 3 clash, the offense ran eight plays inside the red zone and came away with zero points. An aggressive but justifiable decision by head coach Raheem Morris to go for it on fourth down after a 15-play 83-yard, and 7:18-minute drive being down five has certainly been the talk of the week.
Most viewers thought, he never should have had to make that call. The Chiefs were bailed out by the referees the play prior.
The defender is not playing the ball; he is playing the man, and he is making clear and consistent contact before the ball even reaches tight end Kyle Pitts.
Despite the offense ‘turning it over’ on downs there, the defense then played great complimentary football. It forced the Chiefs to go three and out, which set up another potential game-winning drive for the Falcons, similar to the week before.
Yet again, the offense engineered a methodical 2-minute drill and arrived at the Chiefs 13-yard line.
With two downs to gain one yard, the offense ran the ball twice with both back Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to no avail.
Specifically, there was a lot to unpack on the fourth down play.
First, we may never know what the original play call was, as it has been stated that Cousins changed the play at the line of scrimmage.
Secondly, every single offensive lineman on the team’s final offensive play was pushed back. The only individuals to get a quality push were tight ends Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley on the left side of the formation.
Thirdly, on all outside runs on Sunday – the team was ineffective. A ‘north-south’ run may have been more suitable with only needing one yard. However, with the team not having a fullback on the roster – their hands are tied in short-yardage situations. It takes 11 members on offense in those short situations to get things moving, and while backup running back Tyler Allgeier is a more than capable football player, he is not a lead blocker in the backfield.
On the play, Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton savvily hesitates to flow down and shoot the gap. As a result, Allgeier then goes behind Dwelley and Woerner, who both win their outside matchups while Bolton is unaccounted for. Were he to account for Bolton, Robinson has an opportunity to bounce to the edge and pick up the one yard need and possibly more.
The bottom line? The team must be better in short-yardage situations and red-zone opportunities. Additionally, when it comes to time of possession – Atlanta is ranked second to last in the NFL. That goes hand-in-hand with their poor third-down conversion rate.
The Falcons rank 29th in third-down conversions.
Moving forward, Atlanta must find ways to run the ball effectively, not just in short-yardage situations but in general.
It will help them in the red zone and the overall picture of future contests.
Rather than ‘snatching defeat from the jaws of victory,’ the team can flip the script by fine-tuning some blocking concepts moving forward.