Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 6-24

Christopher Smitherman II

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from Saturday June 20th! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site. 

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons. 

June 20th-June 23rd

Reasons Why the Atlanta Falcons Will or Won't Make the NFL Playoffs

How Do the Atlanta Falcons Stack Up Against the NFC North?

NFLPA advises players not to work out together due to coronavirus

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 20: Which Atlanta Falcon Resembles A Character From "The Office?"

The Braves Chopping And Chanting Help The Falcons Become Atlanta's Team Even More

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 7: Julio Torches the 49ers in 2012 NFC Championship

What Do Tom Brady and Drew Brees Have Left in the Tank?

Are the Atlanta Falcons declaring July 10th “JUL10 Day?”

Todd Gurley II Was PFF's Fourth Highest Rated Runner Against Stacked Boxes in 2019

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 6: Jones Goes To Work vs. Green Bay Packers Defense on MNF

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Todd Gurley II Return To MVP Form For The Atlanta Falcons?

Zach Hood

Thomas Dimitroff Says There Still Is Uncertainty About The Upcoming Season But The Atlanta Falcons Will Be Prepared.

Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff discusses what the offseason has been like and what challenges the team faces moving forward.

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver

Julio Jones earns his first 200+ yard game.

Julio Jones earned his first 200+ yard game against the Packers in 2014.

Malik Brown

What Do Tom Brady and Drew Brees Have Left in the Tank?

How much longer will Brees and Brady continue in the NFL?

Jeremy Johnson

Are the Atlanta Falcons declaring July 10th “JUL10 Day?”

Should Julio Jones receive his own appreciation day?

Chris Vinel

Julio Shows Out Against The 49ers

Julio Jones is different when the bright lights are on, and he showed it against the 49ers in 2012.

Malik Brown

Saving The Falcons: The Braves Chopping And Chanting Help The Falcons Become Atlanta's Team Even More

The Atlanta Falcons keep showing they are way ahead of the Atlanta Braves during these times of social enlightenment.

Terence Moore

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 20: Which Falcon Resembles A Character From "The Office?"

What could some of your favorite Falcons have in common with your favorite characters from "The Office" television show?

Brady Pfister

How Do the Atlanta Falcons Stack Up Against the NFC North?

The Atlanta Falcons play the Minnesota Vikings, Green  Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions this fall. How well do the Falcons stack up with the NFC North?

Christian Crittenden

by

William B. Carver

Reasons Why the Atlanta Falcons Will or Won't Make the NFL Playoffs

What will shape the Falcons 2020 success or failure?

Jeremy Johnson

by

William B. Carver