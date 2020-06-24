Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 6-24

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from Saturday June 20th! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

June 20th-June 23rd

Reasons Why the Atlanta Falcons Will or Won't Make the NFL Playoffs

How Do the Atlanta Falcons Stack Up Against the NFC North?

NFLPA advises players not to work out together due to coronavirus

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 20: Which Atlanta Falcon Resembles A Character From "The Office?"

The Braves Chopping And Chanting Help The Falcons Become Atlanta's Team Even More

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 7: Julio Torches the 49ers in 2012 NFC Championship

What Do Tom Brady and Drew Brees Have Left in the Tank?

Are the Atlanta Falcons declaring July 10th “JUL10 Day?”

Todd Gurley II Was PFF's Fourth Highest Rated Runner Against Stacked Boxes in 2019

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 6: Jones Goes To Work vs. Green Bay Packers Defense on MNF

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook