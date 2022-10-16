49ers vs. Falcons Week 6: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) host the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) for a 1 p.m. matchup inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons are coming off a controversial 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, highlighted by a storming fourth quarter comeback marred by a roughing the passer penalty on Atlanta's Grady Jarrett.

The 49ers arrive in Atlanta after a 37-15 road win over the Carolina Panthers. San Francisco spent the past week practicing in West Virginia.

Arguably the biggest storyline entering the contest is Atlanta's third-ranked rushing offense facing San Francisco's top-ranked rushing defense.

The Falcons are still without their top two running backs, Cordarrelle Patterson and Damien Williams, but should find life easier with San Francisco's significant injury woes.

The 49ers will be without three starting defensive linemen - defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackles Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. Additionally, starting corner Emmanuel Moseley and starting safety Jimmie Ward are both out.

Offensively, San Francisco is missing starting left tackle Trent Williams and his backup Colton McKivitz, forcing 2021 fifth-round pick and third string offensive tackle Jaylon Moore into action for the second consecutive week.

The Falcons will get starting nickel corner Isaiah Oliver back from his season-ending knee injury suffered in Week 4 of last season, but starting inside linebacker Mykal Walker (groin) and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (shoulder) are both inactive.

Here are the inactives for both sides ...

Falcons:

LB Mykal Walker

S Erik Harris

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Jared Bernhardt

TE Anthony Firkser

OLB Ade Ogundeji

49ers:

OT Trent Williams

DT Arik Armstead

DE Nick Bosa

S Jimmie Ward

TE Tyler Kroft

WR Danny Gray

Check back here for live updates, scores and drive-by-drive coverage on Falcon Report.

