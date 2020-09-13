Atlanta Falcons star linebacker Deion Jones is entering his fifth year in the league. Jones, a Pro-Bowler in 2017, has been one of few consistent contributors on defense for the Falcons over the past few seasons.

Jones is one of the fastest and most athletic middle linebackers in the league, which helps him when he goes up against the game’s best -- and most mobile -- offensive players.

This week, Jones will have his hands full against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson is a dual-threat quarterback with a knack for keeping plays alive, which could make things especially difficult for a young and unproven Atlanta secondary.

“Just maintaining him,” Jones said on "The Jim Rome Show." “Don’t let him have his way on the field running around extending plays, plastering him on passes, and making sure that we get him on the ground.”

No Home Field Advantage

The Falcons announced that fans will not be allowed at September home games this season. This is the first year since the stadium's debut in 2017 that the Falcons have hosted a season-opener.

“It’s going to be different,” Jones said. “I can't wait for the challenge. It's going to be fun. It's just going to be us in there and we will see where we can take this atmosphere.”

Ready To Go

Jones and the Falcons have made it through unusual offseason conditions, including limited practices and no preseason games, but the season is here and they couldn't be more excited to play.

“It feels good to get to the day before the day before,“ Jones said. “Putting the final touches on our prep, we're ready to get after it. It feels crazy that we’re even doing this.”

