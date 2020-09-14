6 Things We Learned from Falcons loss to Seahawks

On the surface, it was much of the same from last season for the Atlanta Falcons in their 38-25 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. The Falcons fell behind early, couldn't slow down the opposition's passing game and lost by double digits at home.

But there were a few positives to take from Sunday's defeat as well. Here are six things we learned from the Falcons in Week 1.

1. There's some semblance of a more balanced offensive plan

Let's start with the positives. The Falcons established a running game on their first three drives, and even after falling behind by 11 in the first quarter, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter didn't abandon the run.

On the team's first three drives, the Falcons rushed for 51 yards. Todd Gurley posted 33 rushing yards on the team's first two possessions, and then gave way to Brian Hill, who burst open for a 10-yard run to begin the third drive. Gurley capped off the third possession with a 1-yard touchdown.

But it didn't continue. After the 10-minute mark of the second quarter, the Falcons ran for just 22 yards the rest of the afternoon. They had three runs of more than five yards in the first 20 minutes yet finished the afternoon averaging 3.4 yards per carry.

2. This game was lost on third and fourth down

The third-down stats say the Falcons won this facet of the game, as they went 7-for-14 on third down versus just 3-for-9 for the Seahawks offense. But the Falcons were an ugly 0-for-4 on fourth down and gave up a 38-yard touchdown on Seattle's only fourth-down attempt offensively.

One of Atlanta's failed fourth-down conversions was a fake punt, which actually worked, but the Falcons lost possession because Sharrod Neasman fumbled after passing the first-down marker.

On their first defensive possession, the Falcons also allowed the Seahawks to convert on a third-and-23 via a pass interference penalty from Ricardo Allen. The Seahawks scored a touchdown two plays later.

These plays explain how the Falcons could outgain the Seahawks 506-383 and still lose by double digits.

3. Inconsistent pass rush from Falcons defense

The Falcons posted three sacks of Russell Wilson on the first three possessions. Takk McKinley looked great early and finished with six quarterback hits. Grady Jarrett led the team with 1.5 sacks, and Dante Fowler also posted 0.5 sacks in his team debut.

McKinley's six quarterback hits marked a new career high.

But after the third defensive possession, Wilson had a clean pocket for most of his dropbacks the rest of the game. The Seahawks effectively used lots of screen passes, which allowed Wilson to release the ball very quickly. Seattle running back Chris Carson scored two receiving touchdowns.

4. Pass defense ineffective against Russell Wilson

Wilson started 11-for-11, and finished the game averaging 9.2 yards per pass with four touchdowns passing. Furthermore, the Falcons did not record a takeaway. That's simply not good enough, and is the main reason why many Falcons fans will probably be feeling nothing has changed since last year.

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver held up well early against D.K. Metcalf, but the big second-year receiver exploded for that 38-yard touchdown on fourth-and-5, and posted 82 yards receiving in the second half.

Wilson had just four incomplete passes (as many touchdowns as he had) in the entire game, finishing with a 143.1 passer rating and an 87.6 QBR. The three sacks were encouraging, but when there wasn't pressure, the pass defense was very ineffective.

5. Matt Ryan kept Falcons within striking distance

With the running game drying up, Koetter asked a lot from Ryan, and he had a monster game. Ryan completed 37 of 54 attempts for 450 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, which was a heave into the end zone on Atlanta's final offensive play pf the game.

The Falcons don't want Ryan attempting 50 passing again in a game this season, but when called upon, the Atlanta quarterback can still sling it. This was Ryan's second 450-yard regular-season game of his career.

Ryan spread it around to eight receivers. Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage all caught nine passes and eclipsed the 100-yard mark. Ridley scored two touchdowns.

6. Younghoe Koo converts another onside kick; misses extra point

Koo made both his field goals, but missed an extra point after the Falcons committed a false start penalty to make it a 38-yard try. However, it had little impact on the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, Koo attempted an onside kick, which Atlanta recovered. Hopefully the Falcons aren't losing late in a lot of games this season, but there's no kicker better at onside kicks than Koo.

