Falcons Sign DB Lamar Jackson
The Atlanta Falcons have signed Lamar Jackson -- but probably not the one you're thinking about.
Atlanta announced in a press release Friday it has signed Jackson, a cornerback, to its practice squad. He has no relation to the Baltimore Ravens' MVP quarterback with the same name.
The 26-year-old Jackson went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2020 and signed with the New York Jets. As a rookie, Jackson played in 13 games with six starts, compiling 28 tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended. He saw action only once in 2021 and departed after the season ended.
Jackson signed with the Chicago Bears in January 2022 and earned his way onto the active roster. He played in five games but did not record any statistics before being waived in late November. He joined the Denver Broncos two days later, playing in three games. He logged three tackles and two passes defended in Denver.
The Broncos waived Jackson in March, and he spent the summer of 2023 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He didn't make the roster and signed with the Carolina Panthers two weeks later.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 208-pound Jackson was on Carolina's practice squad in 2023. He made one appearance but did not register any statistics.
Jackson was waived/injured by the Panthers in mid-August 2024 and has been a free agent ever since.
For his career, the Elk Grove, California, native has appeared in 23 games with six starts, accumulating 31 tackles, one tackle for loss and four passes defended. He's played 502 defensive snaps and 206 special teams snaps.
Jackson's first chance at action in Atlanta comes at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, when the Falcons (6-4) take on the Broncos (5-5) inside Empower Stadium at High Mark in Denver.