Atlanta Falcons Sign Ex San Francisco 49ers Starting TE to Contract
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons started OTAs Monday, and officially welcomed four new players in the process.
Atlanta confirmed the previously reported signings of defensive end Bradlee Anae, safety Dane Cruikshank and receiver Dylan Drummond after rookie minicamp tryouts, but the team announced another on Monday afternoon.
The Falcons have signed former San Francisco 49ers tight end Ross Dwelley, who played in 84 games across six seasons with 17 starts mixed in.
Dwelley is the second ex 49ers tight end to join the Falcons this offseason, as the team signed Charlie Woerner at the start of free agency.
The 29-year-old Dwelley signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2018 after five years at the University of San Diego. During his time with the 49ers, Dwelley recorded 44 receptions for 518 yards and five touchdowns.
Dwelley, who stands 6-5, 235 pounds, enjoyed his most successful pass-catching campaigns in 2019 and 2020. During the 2019 season, he caught 15 passes for 91 yards and two scores. He followed with a breakout 2020, logging 19 grabs for 245 yards while finding the endzone once.
In Atlanta, Dwelley joins a tight ends room headlined by Kyle Pitts that also includes Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk and Austin Stogner. Several members of last year's group have since departed, including Jonnu Smith to the Miami Dolphins and Parker Hesse to the Detroit Lions.
The Falcons' roster now boasts a full 90 players entering the start of OTAs, which runs through June 6.