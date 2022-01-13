Falcons Sign former Houston Texans LB

The Atlanta Falcons continue to look for help on defense by signing former Houston Texans linebacker Duke Ejiofor

The Atlanta Falcons continue to add players to their offseason roster with the addition of former Houston Texans outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor.

Ejiofor is listed at 6'4 and 255 pounds and will compete for the role of outside linebacker / edge. Starters Dante Fowler and Steven Means combined for 4.5 sacks, all by Fowler, for the Falcons last place pass rush in 2021.

Ejiofor was signed to a reserve/future contract by the Falcons and was originally a sixth-round draft choice by the Texans out of Wake Forest in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He played in 12 games as a rookie and recorded his first and only sack on his debut.

Ejiofor's career was derailed before it could continue to develop. He suffered a torn ACL prior to the 2019 season and was placed on injured reserve, missing the entire season.

He had another ACL tear in August of 2020 and missed the entire season again. He was waived by the Texans prior to the 2021 season after failing his physical.

Ejiofor played in 38 games at Wake forest and had 23.5 sacks, good for third all time for the Demon Deacons. He had 10.5 sacks and an interception his junior season.

He is the 19th player to have been signed to a reserve/future contract this week. The Falcons can carry a maximum of 90 players during the offseason.

Here is the list of players who have been reported to sign reserve/future contracts with the Falcons this week:

Defensive End, Nick Thurman

Defensive Back, Dee Alford

Defensive Back, Cornell Armstrong

Defensive Back, Corey Ballentine

Defensive Back Luther Kirk

Defensive Back Lafayette Pitts

Linebacker, Quinton Bell

Linebacker, Jordan Brailford

Linebacker, Duke Ejiofor

Linebacker, Dorian Etheridge

Linebacker, Rashad Smith

Offensive Lineman, Willie Beavers

Offensive Lineman, Ryan Neuzil

Punter, Dom Maggio

Running Back, Caleb Huntley

Tight End, Brayden Lenius

Tight End, John Raine

Wide Receiver, Chad Hansen

Wide Receiver, Austin Trammell