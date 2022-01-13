Falcons Sign former Houston Texans LB
The Atlanta Falcons continue to add players to their offseason roster with the addition of former Houston Texans outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor.
Ejiofor is listed at 6'4 and 255 pounds and will compete for the role of outside linebacker / edge. Starters Dante Fowler and Steven Means combined for 4.5 sacks, all by Fowler, for the Falcons last place pass rush in 2021.
Ejiofor was signed to a reserve/future contract by the Falcons and was originally a sixth-round draft choice by the Texans out of Wake Forest in the 2018 NFL Draft.
He played in 12 games as a rookie and recorded his first and only sack on his debut.
Ejiofor's career was derailed before it could continue to develop. He suffered a torn ACL prior to the 2019 season and was placed on injured reserve, missing the entire season.
He had another ACL tear in August of 2020 and missed the entire season again. He was waived by the Texans prior to the 2021 season after failing his physical.
Ejiofor played in 38 games at Wake forest and had 23.5 sacks, good for third all time for the Demon Deacons. He had 10.5 sacks and an interception his junior season.
He is the 19th player to have been signed to a reserve/future contract this week. The Falcons can carry a maximum of 90 players during the offseason.
Here is the list of players who have been reported to sign reserve/future contracts with the Falcons this week:
Defensive End, Nick Thurman
Defensive Back, Dee Alford
Defensive Back, Cornell Armstrong
Defensive Back, Corey Ballentine
Defensive Back Luther Kirk
Defensive Back Lafayette Pitts
Linebacker, Quinton Bell
Linebacker, Jordan Brailford
Linebacker, Duke Ejiofor
Linebacker, Dorian Etheridge
Linebacker, Rashad Smith
Offensive Lineman, Willie Beavers
Offensive Lineman, Ryan Neuzil
Punter, Dom Maggio
Running Back, Caleb Huntley
Tight End, Brayden Lenius
Tight End, John Raine
Wide Receiver, Chad Hansen
Wide Receiver, Austin Trammell