Falcons Sign Mountain of a Man for DL

The Atlanta Falcons were lacking in size on the defensive line. They've addressed that issue with their latest signing.

The Atlanta Falcons have signed defensive tackle Anthony Rush to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move they've placed running back Caleb Huntley on injured reserve.

Rush, listed at 6'4 and 360 pounds, entered the NFL in 2019 after spending two years at UAB.

Rush played nine games with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and registered nine tackles with three tackles for loss.

Last season he split time with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks and saw action in five games.

Rush started 2021 with the Tennessee Titans but was cut on Tuesday. It didn't take long for him to find work as the pipeline to Nashville is still wide open.

Rush will bring desperately needed size to the Falcons' defensive front. A nose guard in a typical 3-4 scheme is more of an immovable object than penetrating force, and the Falcons starter Tyeler Davison is listed at "only" 6'2 and 309 pounds.

By comparison, Vita Vea, who started at nose guard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week against Atlanta, is listed at 6'4 and 347 pounds.

Huntley was an undrafted free agent signed by the Falcons in the Spring. He was one of the last cuts in August, before brought back to the Falcons practice squad a day later.

It's incredibly unlikely that Rush will be active to face the New York Giants on Sunday, but his size alone makes him an attractive option for the Falcons moving forward this season.