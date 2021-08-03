Atlanta Falcons Sign Punter from UGA

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed punter Cameron Nizialek.

The 26-year-old punter spent the first three weeks of the 2020 season on the Falcons practice squad. The University of Georgia product has also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens but has not appeared in an NFL game.

Nizialek averaged 45.0 yards per punt with the Bulldogs in 2017.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons have waived punter Sterling Hofrichter with an injury designation.