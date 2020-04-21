Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Buccaneers acquire un-retired Rob Gronkowski from Patriots

Malik Brown

Two weeks ago, Rob Gronkowski landed on top of 10 men to win the WWE 24/7 Title.

Fast forward to today, and he’s trying to make his way back into the NFL: but not playing for the Patriots.

Ian Rapoport announced that Gronkowski was interested in playing football again, but he would only want to play with the Tampa Bay Bucs and his former QB Tom Brady. The only way this was possible was if the Patriots traded him to the Bucs (Gronk still has one year and $10 million left on his deal).

About 30 minutes later, Adam Schefter announced that the trade was official, pending physical that was passed later in the afternoon.

Apparently this has been a thing that’s been in the works for some time, and it didn’t take long for it to get done.

The Brady-Gronkowski connection was one of the best in the league, as they led the Patriots to three championships in their nine seasons together in Foxborough.

This surprising news makes the NFC South, and the Bucs more competitive. Adding Gronk to an offense that already consists of Brady, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin will be a lot to handle for opposing defenses.

The Falcons are going to have their hands full, and this may put extra pressure on them heading into Thursday’s draft. They’ll need some impact players to keep up with this potential high-powered offense.

The jury could still be out on the Bucs, as Brady is still in his 40s, and Gronk has missed an entire year of playing football. For now, all we can do is take the “wait and see” approach, and wonder if these two have lost a step in their career.

It looks like Gronk is going to have to surrender the 24/7 Title after all.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Last-minute rumors? Not buying it

The Atlanta Falcons have been the center of many draft trade rumors in recent weeks. Here's why I'm not buying it.

Rashad Milligan

by

Malik Brown

Saving the Falcons: Thomas Dimitroff has his NFL draft room, and so does somebody else

Is it just me, or will the NFL draft become a technical horror show this week, starting with commissioner Roger Goodell's basement?

Terence Moore

by

William B. Carver

Josh Uche could fill two holes on Falcons defense

The University of Michigan linebacker could fill two holes on the Atlanta Falcons defense

Christian Crittenden

by

Zach Hood

REPORT: Falcons have (virtually) met with Grant Delpit

Are the Falcons interested in Delpit?

Jeremy Johnson

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

William Brandon (Dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the latest rumors surrounding the Atlanta Falcons draft possibilities. The father delivers a more journalistic view of the draft possibilities compared to that of his son who provides a fan’s perspective .

William B. Carver

by

Rashad Milligan

Peter King tabs Falcons as potential destination for QB Jalen Hurts in NFL Draft

King cited the Falcons (along with the Baltimore Ravens) as a potential second-round destination for former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Zach Hood

by

Zach Hood

Four questions on how the Atlanta Falcons will handle the 2020 NFL Draft

As the 2020 NFL Draft nears, many questions still surround the Atlanta Falcons and what's on the mind of general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

Zach Hood

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 11: The Atlanta Falcons are going to draft...

The 2020 NFL Draft is only two days away, and no one knows how it's going to go down for the Atlanta Falcons or the league in general. Who will Atlanta select? Why is there so much uncertainty with this year's draft? We'll know the answers soon.

Chris Vinel

Report: Falcons expected to aggressively pursue trade into top-five of NFL Draft

ESPN's Chris Mortensen is reporting Atlanta could attempt to move up and snatch one of those prospects Thursday.

Chris Vinel

by

booboo1958

2020 NFL Draft scouting report: Javon Kinlaw

If the Falcons are looking for consistency next to Grady Jarrett, Javon Kinlaw is their guy.

Malik Brown

by

William B. Carver