Two weeks ago, Rob Gronkowski landed on top of 10 men to win the WWE 24/7 Title.

Fast forward to today, and he’s trying to make his way back into the NFL: but not playing for the Patriots.

Ian Rapoport announced that Gronkowski was interested in playing football again, but he would only want to play with the Tampa Bay Bucs and his former QB Tom Brady. The only way this was possible was if the Patriots traded him to the Bucs (Gronk still has one year and $10 million left on his deal).

About 30 minutes later, Adam Schefter announced that the trade was official, pending physical that was passed later in the afternoon.

Apparently this has been a thing that’s been in the works for some time, and it didn’t take long for it to get done.

The Brady-Gronkowski connection was one of the best in the league, as they led the Patriots to three championships in their nine seasons together in Foxborough.

This surprising news makes the NFC South, and the Bucs more competitive. Adding Gronk to an offense that already consists of Brady, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin will be a lot to handle for opposing defenses.

The Falcons are going to have their hands full, and this may put extra pressure on them heading into Thursday’s draft. They’ll need some impact players to keep up with this potential high-powered offense.

The jury could still be out on the Bucs, as Brady is still in his 40s, and Gronk has missed an entire year of playing football. For now, all we can do is take the “wait and see” approach, and wonder if these two have lost a step in their career.

It looks like Gronk is going to have to surrender the 24/7 Title after all.