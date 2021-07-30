Arthur Smith: 'There will be Guys that Emerge'

Arthur Smith discusses team leaders including Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, and why we shouldn't expect Kyle Pitts to be that guy right away.

In his first year as Atlanta Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith knows he has some built in team leaders established with the Falcons. He expects several more to step up getting a fresh start with the new regime.

"We'll see kinda who emerges," said Smith. "Obviously we have high expectations for Matt [Ryan] and Grady [Jarrett]. Guys that have been through it; guys that will work and have the right mindset."

"And that was obvious from day one, and then you've got to prove it every year. That's the thing about Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, they're out here to prove it. Those guys have had good careers, but they want to be coached. They want to get better."

Ryan and Grady were the obvious answers. Ryan is in his fourteenth season with the Falcons and owns every meaningful franchise passing record. Grady is a two-time pro-bowler and one of the most charismatic characters on the team.

But Smith knows it will take more than just Ryan and Jarrett, and he's confident there will be more leaders on the Falcons.

"There will be guys that emerge. That are real leaders. Not someone you just put a 'C' on their chest to appease people."

There are two high profile rookies on each side of the ball in tight end Kyle Pitts and safety Richie Grant. Grant is a natural leader and could be a candidate to step into that role.

But the rookies have bigger concerns. When asked about the first day for the rookies, Smith deadpanned "I was just happy that most of them got through it to be honest. Some of them looked like they were going to fall out," Smith added with a grin.