Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcast
Search

Falcons GM's Bold Claim: 'We're Not Rebuilding - Win Now!'

According to new GM Terry Fontenot, a 'rebuild' is not the way he and new head coach Arthur Smith are themselves built
Author:
Publish date:

"Rebuild''? Who needs to rebuild?

Critics of the Atlanta Falcons assume that is the path, especially given the club's 4-12 record a year ago. But the new bosses of the Falcons believe this roster doesn't have to be managed that way.

And, according to new GM Terry Fontenot, that's not the way he and new head coach Arthur Smith are built, either.

“We understand the team was 4-12 last year, hadn’t won in the last three years… Some people outside looking in would say, ‘hey, you should strip it down and completely go through a whole rebuild.’

But ...

"If you know much about myself and where I’m from or much about Arthur Smith and his mindset, rebuilding doesn’t make any sense.” Terry Fontenot told Robert Mays on The Athletic Football Show podcast

This viewpoint, driven in part by the Fontenot/Smith belief in QB Matt Ryan as the continued centerpiece of the roster (a thought that of course also fueled Atlanta's decision to select tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in the recent NFL Draft rather than select a QB of the future), is shared by Smith.

READ MORE: Kyle Pitts Fantasy Outlook

The coach (hat-tip SportsTalkATL) recently said almost the same exact thing about his 2021 Falcons.

"They hired the wrong guys if they thought we were going to lower expectations, take our time, and rebuild,” Smith said. “That’s just not who we are. The expectation is to win now, build for the future, have plans.''

READ MORE: Your Falcons SI News STACKED Here

AA214464-E58B-482D-89F3-DDC7D5D90479
News

NFL Rumors: Should Falcons Trade For Patriots WR N'Keal Harry?

blank fontenot atl clutch
News

Falcons GM: 'We're Not Rebuilding - Win Now!'

Falcons Team Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

Falcons Release Training Camp Schedule

Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons
News

Is Matt Ryan a Top 10 NFL QB?

kittle kyle
News

Kyle Pitts Fan Club: Kittle Raves About Falcons Rookie

USATSI_16145646
News

Can Russell Gage Be Falcons No. 2 Option?

Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons announce Open Practice for Fans

Mike Davis Atlanta Falcons
News

How Impactful Will RB Mike Davis Be For Falcons Offense?