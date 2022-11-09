Falcons Hope to Involve Kyle Pitts More in Offense, Says Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons boast one of the best running games in the NFL, averaging 162.9 yards per game, making them the fourth rushing offense in the league.

There is no need to get away from your offensive identity. But you will need a passing game to keep defenses from keying on it, something quarterback Marcus Mariota said was happening Sunday following their 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sunday's loss was a continuation of a down year for the first-round tight end out of the University of Florida. Kyle Pitts recorded two receptions for 27 yards, despite being targeted seven times, as the Falcons mustered a lackluster 129 yards passing.

"We thought Kyle might have a chance to run through there," Mariota said. "Initially, the ball was supposed to go to CP; they all collapsed on him, and Kyle made a great play, and got through there... I've just got to give him a chance; give him a better ball."

The success of Pitts has correlated to the success of the Falcons' passing game altogether. In two of Mariota's best games where he throw for over 200 yards, Pitts logged 87 yards on five receptions against the Seattle Seahawks and 80 yards and a touchdown on five receptions against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago.

Speaking about the missed touchdown to Pitts, head coach Arthur Smith stated, "There's no disconnect," adding, "We've been pretty efficient in the red zone. We've hit some explosives down the field. Obviously, we've got to continue to work that with him and Kyle, which we will."

Pitts and the Falcons have a tight turnaround after their loss to the Chargers, as they will travel to Charlotte for Thursday night's game against the Panthers.

