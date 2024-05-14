Falcon Report

Atlanta Falcons To Host Former Detroit Lions Starting CB for Free Agent Visit

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to bolster the depth in the secondary with a former Detroit Lions starter.

Daniel Flick

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- General manager Terry Fontenot said the Atlanta Falcons' pursuit for secondary help would continue after no additions were made during the NFL Draft, and another answer presented itself Tuesday.

The Falcons are hosting former Detroit Lions starting cornerback Jerry Jacobs for a free agency visit, according to ESPN. Jacobs is also slated to visit the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacobs, who stands 5-11, 203 pounds, spent the first three years of his career in Detroit after going undrafted in 2021 out of Arkansas. The Lions did not tender Jacobs' contract this spring, making him a free agent.

The 26-year-old Jacobs hails from Atlanta and played at South Cobb High School. He started his college career at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Arkansas State and ultimately ending with the Razorbacks.

During his time in Detroit, Jacobs played in 40 games with 29 starts, logging 131 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four interceptions. Jacobs is coming off the most productive season of his career, intercepting three passes and making 55 tackles while starting 12 of the 15 games he played in.

Atlanta's cornerbacks have faced several questions this spring, with uncertainty surrounding roles behind A.J. Terrell. Morris has previously spoken fondly of several returnees, including second-year pro Clark Phillips III and nickels Dee Alford and Mike Hughes.

The Falcons also signed a pair of veteran free agents in Antonio Hamilton and Kevin King, but the starting spot alongside Terrell figures to be a battle throughout the summer.

And Jacobs, with a wealth of starting experience, may ultimately factor into the fight sooner rather than later.

Published
Daniel Flick

DANIEL FLICK

Daniel Flick is an accredited NFL writer for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Daniel has provided boots-on-ground coverage at the NFL Combine and from the Atlanta Falcons' headquarters, among other destinations, and contributed to the annual Lindy's Sports Magazine ahead of the 2023 offseason. Daniel is a co-host on the 404TheFalcon podcast and previously wrote for the Around the Block Network and Georgia Sports Hospitality Media.