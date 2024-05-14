Atlanta Falcons To Host Former Detroit Lions Starting CB for Free Agent Visit
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- General manager Terry Fontenot said the Atlanta Falcons' pursuit for secondary help would continue after no additions were made during the NFL Draft, and another answer presented itself Tuesday.
The Falcons are hosting former Detroit Lions starting cornerback Jerry Jacobs for a free agency visit, according to ESPN. Jacobs is also slated to visit the Minnesota Vikings.
Jacobs, who stands 5-11, 203 pounds, spent the first three years of his career in Detroit after going undrafted in 2021 out of Arkansas. The Lions did not tender Jacobs' contract this spring, making him a free agent.
The 26-year-old Jacobs hails from Atlanta and played at South Cobb High School. He started his college career at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Arkansas State and ultimately ending with the Razorbacks.
During his time in Detroit, Jacobs played in 40 games with 29 starts, logging 131 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four interceptions. Jacobs is coming off the most productive season of his career, intercepting three passes and making 55 tackles while starting 12 of the 15 games he played in.
Atlanta's cornerbacks have faced several questions this spring, with uncertainty surrounding roles behind A.J. Terrell. Morris has previously spoken fondly of several returnees, including second-year pro Clark Phillips III and nickels Dee Alford and Mike Hughes.
The Falcons also signed a pair of veteran free agents in Antonio Hamilton and Kevin King, but the starting spot alongside Terrell figures to be a battle throughout the summer.
And Jacobs, with a wealth of starting experience, may ultimately factor into the fight sooner rather than later.