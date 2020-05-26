Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

When will the Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl loss to the Patriots become old news?

Brady Pfister

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news. 

Sunday, Tom Brady took a shot at the Falcons on the golf course, bringing back old memories that Atlanta fans would rather forget. 

During "The Match," a golf round between Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods, Brady said he the Eagles made him nervous, not the Falcons, in reference to Super Bowl opponents. 

Obviously, Atlanta fans would love to put the 28-3 debacle in the rear view mirror, but Chris likens the Super Bowl embarrassment to an ex-girlfriend who you can't move on from, saying it's time for Atlanta to keep the infamous score out of its mouth.

The NBA has talked about moving their entire operation to a central location to finish out the season. Should the NFL have to take a similar path, Brady and Chris break down how professional football could adjust in the wake of COVID-19, and what long-term effects it could have on the way we consume sports. 

Thursday, the Falcons signed linebacker Deone Bucannon, a former first round draft pick who has bounced around from Arizona to the Giants and the Buccaneers. Is this signing a big deal, or does it reveal the weakness that the Falcons have at the linebacker position heading into the 2020 season?

Tight end Hayden Hurst comes to Atlanta with high expectations after complimenting Mark Andrews in Baltimore. Where does Hurst currently rank among NFL tight ends? Where could he end up after this season? Find out the answer along with much more on the Falcons on this week's edition of "The Dirty Birds Podcast."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How do the Falcons stack up to the Lions?

The Atlanta Falcons will play the Detroit Lions in week seven of the upcoming NFL season.  See how well the Atlanta Falcons stack up against the Lions

Christian Crittenden

by

Truefalconfan11

Saving The Falcons: With Deone Bucannon and others, the Atlanta Falcons resemble the old Oakland Raiders (sort of)

The Atlanta Falcons keep adding first-round draft picks to their roster, but will it matter, and will Deone Bucannon help their cause? Don't know. That's the problem.

Terence Moore

Since COVID-19 will affect the number of fans at NFL games this season, what does that mean for the Atlanta Falcons?

For the NFL this season, one of the biggest COVID-19 unknowns will involve the fans. Will there be any in the stands? If not, then what?

William B. Carver

by

KittySpice

Falcons vs. Saints. Who has the advantage?

The Falcons and Saints don't like each other, which means we're due for another exciting two games from them this season.

Malik Brown

by

Mayhem_Tiger

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady trolls Falcons during charity golf outing

Is Tom Brady helping bring the Buccaneers-Falcons rivalry to a new level?

Dave Holcomb

Report: Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman willing to sit out 2020 season

How much does Devonta Freeman believe he is worth?

Dave Holcomb

by

dmholcomb

Falcons announce signing of LB Deone Bucannon

Falcons add veteran linebacker Deone Bucannon.

Jeremy Johnson

How do the Atlanta Falcons match up with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

The Falcons are just as talented as the Packers, but will need to steal an upset at Lambeau to keep season on track.

Brady Pfister

Matt Ryan raises over $20K with #AllInChallenge

The face of the Atlanta Falcons franchise has used his platform for the greater good.

Rashad Milligan

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 16: Is Todd Gurley healthy for the Falcons?

Should Atlanta fans be concerned about Gurley's health? Just how good is Matt Ryan? Do Julio Jones and Michael Jordan belong in the same sentence?

Brady Pfister