You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news.

Sunday, Tom Brady took a shot at the Falcons on the golf course, bringing back old memories that Atlanta fans would rather forget.

During "The Match," a golf round between Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods, Brady said he the Eagles made him nervous, not the Falcons, in reference to Super Bowl opponents.

Obviously, Atlanta fans would love to put the 28-3 debacle in the rear view mirror, but Chris likens the Super Bowl embarrassment to an ex-girlfriend who you can't move on from, saying it's time for Atlanta to keep the infamous score out of its mouth.

The NBA has talked about moving their entire operation to a central location to finish out the season. Should the NFL have to take a similar path, Brady and Chris break down how professional football could adjust in the wake of COVID-19, and what long-term effects it could have on the way we consume sports.

Thursday, the Falcons signed linebacker Deone Bucannon, a former first round draft pick who has bounced around from Arizona to the Giants and the Buccaneers. Is this signing a big deal, or does it reveal the weakness that the Falcons have at the linebacker position heading into the 2020 season?

Tight end Hayden Hurst comes to Atlanta with high expectations after complimenting Mark Andrews in Baltimore. Where does Hurst currently rank among NFL tight ends? Where could he end up after this season? Find out the answer along with much more on the Falcons on this week's edition of "The Dirty Birds Podcast."