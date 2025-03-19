Falcons Could Get Strong Trade Compensation for Kirk Cousins
The Atlanta Falcons decided against releasing embattled quarterback Kirk Cousins, incurring a $10 million cap hit for a player unlikely to see the field again in the red and black.
But it may net Atlanta a fair draft pick.
According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Falcons have been "getting calls" from teams regarding Cousins.
"I heard talk of a 3rd-round pick being potentially actionable," Anderson tweeted.
Such compensation would exceed what most expected the Falcons to receive for Cousins, who was benched after Week 15 for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and has since made his intentions clear about wanting to play for a team where he can start.
After signing a four-year, $180 million last March, Cousins battled highs and lows with the Falcons. He completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Over his final five starts, he threw only one touchdown and nine interceptions while the Falcons went just 1-4.
Cousins later said he suffered right elbow and right shoulder injuries in a Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, which started his slide. The Falcons disagreed, noting he was on the injury report after Week 10, cleared to play in Week 11 and didn’t appear on the report again.
Atlanta has expressed confidence in keeping Cousins as its backup to Penix, but Cousins appears disinterested in such a role.
And so, the Falcons may have no choice but to deal Cousins -- and according to Anderson, they may land compensation better than most expected.