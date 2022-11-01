Skip to main content

Falcons Trade Deadline: Buyers After Big Win vs. Panthers?

The Atlanta Falcons are surprise contenders for a playoff spot. Does that make them buyers ahead of today's NFL trade deadline?

The Atlanta Falcons are just hours away from the NFL trade deadline, and general manager Terry Fontenot must decide whether to hold on to his roster or make an upgrade somewhere.

At 4-4 through eight games, the Falcons are in a position few believed they would be in ... first place in the NFC South. In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Falcons, the team has an argument as a buyer to get one more piece to make the team's first playoffs in five years.

But is it worth coughing up a future pick or two for a player that can help right now?

In order to make a trade, there needs to be a target. And with several position groups overperforming, there isn't a glaring need on the roster ... except for cornerback.

The cornerback position has been decimated by injuries. A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and Isaiah Oliver have all been hurt at some point throughout the year.

Perhaps the Falcons make a run for a player like Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones IV or Washington Commanders defensive back William Jackson III. However, both of those teams are also experiencing unexpected success and are less likely to sell any assets, especially to another NFC team fighting for a playoff spot.

Those are only the players rumored to be in talks. There could be several deals being talked about amongst front offices that the public is unaware of, but it could all come to light today. That being said, it doesn't make a ton of sense for the Falcons to make a move today, only because there isn't a strong motive nor a fit that makes a lot of sense for Atlanta.

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

