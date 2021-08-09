Should Falcons Upgrade Secondary With Trade For Former Jaguars' First-Round Pick?

Cornerback C.J. Henderson could be made available for trade, but should the Falcons bite?

In any new regime, players that don't fit the system are usually made available on the trade market. Could that be the case with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson?

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Henderson could be on the trade block after a frustrating start to the offseason under new head coach Urban Meyer. The 2020 first-round pick was selected No. 9 overall coming out of Florida.

Would the Atlanta Falcons be interested?

During the draft cycle that year, multiple mock drafts indicated that if Henderson were to fall out of the top 15, Atlanta would select the former Gator at No. 16. At that time, the team parted ways with former Pro Bowler Desmond Trufant and was still on the fence with Isaiah Oliver as their new No. 1 defensive back.

Henderson went top 10, leading to Atlanta selecting Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell. Based off the numbers last season, Terrell was the better of the two in coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, the rookie for Atlanta finished with a 60.8 overall grade; Henderson finished with a 57.9.

Atlanta still has woes in the secondary. Oliver returns as likely the de facto No. 2 opposite Terrell. In the slot, Kendall Sheffield should see first reps, which also isn't ideal. Unless a veteran like Fabian Moreau steps up, there's a reason critics are low on the Falcons' secondary improving.

Would it be better with Henderson?

Two things would have to happen for a deal to be made. The first would be asking the Falcons' new regime if they believe Henderson's rookie struggles was just a hiccup. Keep in mind that it was Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff who were high on the corners in 2020.

This is now a front office led by Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith. Smith saw first-hand twice last fall what Henderson could do in coverage as Tennessee's offensive coordinator. Does he think he'll be a good fit in Dean Pees system?

The other concern will be the asking price. Henderson is only one year into his four-year rookie deal. Everything right now is cost affordable, and the defensive back won't earn more than $2.7 million on his base salary until 2023.

Of course, that drives up the asking price from Jacksonville.

Deals like this have happened before. One year after being drafted by the Miami Dolphins, Minkah Fitzpatrick wanted a change of scenery. No longer a fit for Brian Flores' system, the Dolphins sent him to Pittsburgh for a first-round pick in 2020, along with several later-round selections.

The deal worked out for both as of now. Miami added pieces like Austin Jackson and Jason Strowbridge. Fitzpatrick has been a two-time All-Pro safety under Mike Tomlin in the Steel City.

For a franchise that's in limbo of its status in the league, giving up a first-round pick is a high ask for Atlanta. Maybe the Falcons could offer two mid-round picks? They currently hold two second-round picks from the Julio Jones trade.

Could one of them, plus a third or future fourth-round selection get a deal done?

Atlanta needs help in the secondary. Henderson is too young to give up on after one season. Everything comes down to asking price for Atlanta, but for the right deal, maybe this is something Fontenot should consider?

Best case scenario? Henderson has a Fitzpatrick-like revival. Worst case? The team could give him one more season to prove that he and Terrell could be a tandem that works in the NFC.

