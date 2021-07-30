Sports Illustrated home
Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Day Two Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons finished day two of AT&T Training Camp. Here's a look at highlights from today's practice.
Author:

To a man, the Atlanta Falcons have talked about the increase tempo of training camp. Here's a look at the highlights from day two.

The highlights feature:

- Matt Ryan to Calvin Ridley
- Quarterback A.J. McCarron to receiver Chris Rowland
- Ryan to Christian Blake
- Younghoe Koo kicking
- An out route from Olamide Zaccheaus
- A speed out from Kyle Pitts

and much more...

Fans get their first chance to see the Falcons in person tomorrow. Atlanta is having its first open practice in nearly two years.

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp: Day Two Highlights

READ MORE: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Schedule

Fans are being asked to register for free access via TicketMaster.

July 31 marks the first day of training camp for the Falcons, and the dates open for fans included July 31, August 1, 3, 4, 5 and 7.

