Falcons Release Training Camp Schedule

The Atlanta Falcons have released their training camp schedule, including several dates open to the public.

After being away from Flowery Branch in 2020, the Falcons are inviting fans back to training camp with several dates open to the public.

Atlanta released its schedule on Friday.

Fans will be able to see the Falcons on July 31st as part of the NFL's Back Together Saturday initiative. However, fans will not be able to get player autographs because of league-wide COVID-19 protocols.

Fans are being asked to register for free access via TicketMaster.

July 31st marks the first day of training camp for the Falcons, and the dates open for fans included July 31, August 1,3,4,5 and 7.

Atlanta Falcons training camp schedule that is open to the public.

July 31, 9:30 AM

August 1, 9:30 AM

August 3, 9:30 AM

August 4, 9:30 AM

August 5, 9:30 AM

August 7, 2:00 PM at Mercedes-Benz Stadium