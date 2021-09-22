NFL's Fastest Man? Falcons Try Out Veteran WR

The Falcons brought in speedy veteran wide receiver John Brown for a tryout.

The Atlanta Falcons brought in veteran wide receiver John Brown (5'11 and 178 pounds) for a workout on Tuesday per multiple reports.

The 31-year old Brown has a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons on his resume, most recently in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills.

He was released by the Bills in March of this year and signed by the Las Vegas Raiders to a one-year deal for $3.75 million, but he was a final roster cut on August 31.

One of the fastest men in the NFL, Brown posted a 4.34 forty at the 2014 NFL Combine after a productive career at Pittsburgh State.

The Arizona Cardinals selected him in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he made an immediate impact as a rookie with 48 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns.

Brown followed that season up with 65 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

He signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 before getting a three-year $27 million contact with the Bills the next season.

Falcons receiver Russell Gage isn't 100% healthy, and the Falcons lack depth at the receiver position.

If Brown were to be added to the squad, he would add an element of speed that the Falcons lack.

The Falcons also signed punter Dustin Colquitt to the practice squad on Tuesday. The two-time Pro Bowler could be called upon against the New York Giants on Sunday after Cameron Nizialek has struggled the first two games of the season.