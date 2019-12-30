FalconMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Exciting plays highlight Falcons season-finale win over Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb

With the availability for diehard NFL fans to watch any game every Sunday, it's hard to keep an audience for a contest between two teams with below .500 records during Week 17.

But the Falcons did their best to keep everyone's attention with big plays.

Atlanta opened the game on their first possession with a touchdown pass to offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo. Seeing a touchdown throw to a lineman, one would probably guess it was in a goal-line situation, but that was far from the truth.

Quarterback Matt Ryan found Sambrailo wide open up the field from the Buccaneers 35-yard line. Sambrailo was so open that he ran all the way to the end zone before a defender contacted him. 

According to ESPN, Sambrailo's touchdown was the longest offensive touchdown by a player listed at 300 or more pounds in NFL history. It was also the longest score by any offensive lineman since 1950.

Just watching a replay of Sambrailo's score should bring a smile to Falcons fan's faces all offseason. The same can be said of the final play of the game.

On the first play from scrimmage of overtime, Deion Jones stepped in front of Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate for an interception, which Jones then returned for a 27-yard touchdown. That play was important for a few different reasons.

For one, it gave the Falcons the victory in Week 17, and as a result, second place in the NFC South. That holds ramifications for next year's draft and schedule. But the play also gave Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston 30 interceptions this season.

Winston became the first player with 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same year.

For a game that didn't have any playoff implications, it's hard to imagine a better ending.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17 live game chat

Dave Holcomb

WATCH: Looking ahead to Falcons' 2020 schedule

Dave Holcomb

Watch: Players Declared Out for Falcons and Buccaneers Have All Winter to Heal

Tom Pollin

Five players between the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been declared out for Week 17.

WATCH: Falcons remain streaky team under Dan Quinn

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons ended the 2019 season on a nice winning streak.

Falcons-Buccaneers: Inactives for Week 17

Dave Holcomb

Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! Falcons and Buccaneers Fight for NFC South Runner-Up

Tom Pollin

The Falcons and Buccaneers will be a battle between two teams that have played tough to the finish.

Watch: Raheem Morris an Excellent Choice for Falcons Defensive Coordinator in 2020

Tom Pollin

There has been plenty that the Atlanta Falcons have got wrong over the past week. Raheem Morris is one decision they got right.

WATCH: Falcons to keep Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff for 2020 season

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday they plan to keep head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff for next season.

Watch: Blank Doubles-Down on Mistake by Keeping Dimitroff with Quinn

Tom Pollin

Arthur Blank has decided to keep head coach Dan Quinn as well as general manager Thomas Dimitroff in place for 2020, doubling down on his mistake.

WATCH: Falcons among NFL's most disappointing teams doesn't bode well for Dan Quinn

Dave Holcomb