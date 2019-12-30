WATCH: Exciting plays highlight Falcons season-finale win over Buccaneers

With the availability for diehard NFL fans to watch any game every Sunday, it's hard to keep an audience for a contest between two teams with below .500 records during Week 17.

But the Falcons did their best to keep everyone's attention with big plays.

Atlanta opened the game on their first possession with a touchdown pass to offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo. Seeing a touchdown throw to a lineman, one would probably guess it was in a goal-line situation, but that was far from the truth.

Quarterback Matt Ryan found Sambrailo wide open up the field from the Buccaneers 35-yard line. Sambrailo was so open that he ran all the way to the end zone before a defender contacted him.

According to ESPN, Sambrailo's touchdown was the longest offensive touchdown by a player listed at 300 or more pounds in NFL history. It was also the longest score by any offensive lineman since 1950.

Just watching a replay of Sambrailo's score should bring a smile to Falcons fan's faces all offseason. The same can be said of the final play of the game.

On the first play from scrimmage of overtime, Deion Jones stepped in front of Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate for an interception, which Jones then returned for a 27-yard touchdown. That play was important for a few different reasons.

For one, it gave the Falcons the victory in Week 17, and as a result, second place in the NFC South. That holds ramifications for next year's draft and schedule. But the play also gave Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston 30 interceptions this season.

Winston became the first player with 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same year.

For a game that didn't have any playoff implications, it's hard to imagine a better ending.