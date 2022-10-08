Skip to main content

Can Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Replace Cordarrelle Patterson's Production Sunday vs. Bucs?

Amid Cordarrelle Patterson's absence, rookie running back Tyler Allgeier will have his first major opportunity during the Atlanta Falcons' Week 5 match against the Buccaneers.
The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.

As the team's leading rusher, the loss of Patterson will affect the Falcons' ability to send the Buccaneers to their third consecutive loss.

But Patterson's absence will give rookie running back Tyler Allgeier an opportunity to start as the Falcons' lead back Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. 

"He runs hard," quarterback Marcus Mariota said. "I'm not back there telling him what to do, he knows what he's got going on, and I think that has allowed him to play fast and execute well. Credit goes to him for knowing the system and also just running hard."

Allgeier gave the Falcons a preview of the player they drafted in the fifth round (no. 151) of the 2022 NFL Draft during the preseason, where he rushed for 68 yards on 17 carries to go along with one touchdown.  

He showcased the ability to break tackles and create explosive plays, which gave coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot the confidence to draft Allgeier in April.  

Allgeier had 40 runs of 10 or more yards after contact during his final year at BYU. He ended his senior campaign with a career-high 1,601 yards on 276 carries and 23 touchdowns. The 2021 season marked the second consecutive year Allgeier eclipsed over 1,000 yards in rushing.

Allgeier and the Falcons face the Buccaneers Sunday at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

