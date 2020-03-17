The Falcon Report
Tennessee Titans agree to deal with Vic Beasley

Malik Brown

It looks like Vic Beasley has found a new home quickly.

As first reported by Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year deal with Beasley.

Ian Rapoport reported that the deal will be worth $9.5 million guaranteed, with a max of $12 million.

Beasley has had an underwhelming career since being drafted by the Falcons in 2015.

Trade talks, switching positions, extra training with Chuck Smith. Beasley has been through it all. Sadly, nothing worked.

The Falcons gave Beasley many chances to improve his game, but he was just not able to return to his 2016 form where he led the NFL in sacks. He had his second-best season last year with 8 sacks, but the front office just wasn't willing to give him another chance. That’s when at the end of the season they announced they wouldn't be bringing him back.

This past season may have given Beasley’s free agent market a buzz, which is why the Titans went ahead and gave him a deal.

The Titans defensive line was already stout, so adding Beasley shouldn’t hurt them in the long run. If he performs above standards, it would look the Titans got a steal.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, they still haven’t made any big moves along the defensive line. Free agency negotiations are in full swing and it's entirely possible the club is not done making moves. They will need to cut off at least one more decent size salary, such as Keanu Neal's $6.4 million cap number, to sign any of the notable free agents remaining on the board.

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

KHollis3

What will Hayden Hurst bring to the Falcons?

Monday, the Falcons traded a 2020 second-round pick (the No. 55 pick acquired from New England in the Mohamed Sanu trade) and their own 2020 fifth-rounder for Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst and Baltimore's 2020 fourth-round selection.

Zach Hood

ScottKennedy

Matt Ryan donates $100,000 to Atlanta charities in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan took $100,000 out of his pocket to assist those affected by the coronavirus in Atlanta.

Brady Pfister

VIDEO: First day of legal tampering period review

A video review of the first day of legal tampering for the new NFL league year

Rashad Milligan

NFL draft to continue as planned despite coronavirus

What changes are coming to the 2020 NFL Draft?

Dave Holcomb

Luke Stocker becomes the latest cap casualty

The Falcons continue to make moves and free up cap space. Luke Stocker, Austin Hooper's backup, is the latest man on the move. Atlanta released him to save $2.6 million next season.

Chris Vinel

Falcons make trade with Ravens to address hole at tight end

Zach Hood

Report: Browns to make Hooper NFL’s highest paid tight end

The market has been tested.

Jeremy Johnson

Falcons will not re-sign receiver, returner Justin Hardy

Falcons are moving on from Hardy

Jeremy Johnson

Falcons make cuts, create cap space

The Atlanta Falcons made cuts to free up cap space with the free agency window on the horizon.

Zach Hood