It looks like Vic Beasley has found a new home quickly.

As first reported by Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year deal with Beasley.

Ian Rapoport reported that the deal will be worth $9.5 million guaranteed, with a max of $12 million.

Beasley has had an underwhelming career since being drafted by the Falcons in 2015.

Trade talks, switching positions, extra training with Chuck Smith. Beasley has been through it all. Sadly, nothing worked.

The Falcons gave Beasley many chances to improve his game, but he was just not able to return to his 2016 form where he led the NFL in sacks. He had his second-best season last year with 8 sacks, but the front office just wasn't willing to give him another chance. That’s when at the end of the season they announced they wouldn't be bringing him back.

This past season may have given Beasley’s free agent market a buzz, which is why the Titans went ahead and gave him a deal.

The Titans defensive line was already stout, so adding Beasley shouldn’t hurt them in the long run. If he performs above standards, it would look the Titans got a steal.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, they still haven’t made any big moves along the defensive line. Free agency negotiations are in full swing and it's entirely possible the club is not done making moves. They will need to cut off at least one more decent size salary, such as Keanu Neal's $6.4 million cap number, to sign any of the notable free agents remaining on the board.