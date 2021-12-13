Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers 29-21 Extended Highlights

Watch the extended highlights of the Atlanta Falcons win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Atlanta Falcons moved to 6-7 on the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive with four games left, with a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Watch the extended highlights of the game.

The Falcons fell behind early as Cam Newton and the Panthers marched down the field on the opening drive. The Panthers targeted the right side of the Falcons defense as outside linebacker Steven Means and cornerback Fabian Moreau had difficulty setting the edge and containing the ball carriers.

The Falcons were dominated in the trenches in the previous game against the Panthers, but Atlanta flipped the script on Sunday out-rushing Carolina 128-91.

Maybe more importantly, the Falcons didn't allow a sack despite Matt Ryan being hit seven times.

The Falcons defense harassed Newton and backup quarterback P.J. Walker into three turnovers including a pick six from linebacker Mykal Walker that gave Atlanta a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

The Falcons looked comfortable with a 29-14 lead and the ball in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn't be the Atlanta Falcons without some late game drama.

Third-string running back Qadree Ollison fumbled on the first play after the Falcons had taken over on downs with just 4:54 left in the game.

The Panthers took just 1:38 to score a touchdown and cut the Falcons lead to 29-21 with 3:11 on the clock.

It looked like the Panthers were going to get the ball back with two minutes left on the clock and a chance to score, but quarterback Matt Ryan hit Kyle Pitts found Kyle Pitts on 3rd and 14 for 23 yards and a first down.

Pitts came in motion and ran a short-out route, and he found himself inexplicably in acres of space before the Panthers could make the tackle.

The Falcons head to San Francisco next week to take on the 7-6 49ers in a game with obvious playoff implications. San Francisco currently sits in the seventh and final NFC playoff spot. The 6-7 Falcons probably need to go 3-1 in their final four games to have a chance at the playoffs.

With games remaining at San Francisco, vs. Detroit, at Buffalo, and finishing at home vs. New Orleans, the game against the 49ers is a must win.

Follow Us on Facebook | Follow Us on Twitter