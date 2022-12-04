Steelers vs. Falcons GAMEDAY Preview: Bigger Role For Drake London?

The Atlanta Falcons (5-7) are still in the hunt for the NFC South title. They are entering their Week 13 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) second in the division, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a 0.5 game.

With five games left in the 2022 campaign, the Falcons will continue their push toward the post-season and first division title since 2016. But they will have to do so with rookie wide receiver Drake London picking up his production.

"When it comes to Drake or any of our young players, they understand it’s a team game," offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. "They understand that at the end of the day, it’s about trying to score and trying to win. However, they can help us do that, they will but in terms of any of that, talking to a guy, I don’t think that’s needed."

London exploded onto the scene at the start of his career, making a case for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

But after finishing with one target during the Falcons' loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 23, London has seen a decline in his production. In last week's loss against the Washington Commanders, London had four targets with a pair of catches for 29 yards.

"I think it’s more about the fact of understanding your role and then obviously, us as coaches doing a good job of trying to get each of our players a chance to show what they can do," Ragone said. "Drake or any of the young players or any of the players on the roster offensively."

Will the first-year wide receiver recapture the magic that made him the Falcons top pass catcher at the start of the season?

He'll have a chance to prove his case when the Falcons face the Steelers Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

