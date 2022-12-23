Ahead of his second career start, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder hopes to improve his pocket presence ahead of the Atlanta Falcons Week 16 match against the Ravens.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. … but the Falcons recorded their second loss against their NFC South rival, as Ridder struggled in his first start.

The Falcons have not lost faith in the Cincinnati product. Indeed, the franchise believes Ridder's subpar play could be a learning experience ahead of their Week 16 contest against the 9-5 Baltimore Ravens.

"There was a lot to learn and the experience was the biggest thing for me," Ridder said. "Getting out there, seeing the speed of the game and the communication going, and then also the patience.

“Along with this great line that I have, it gives me the time to be able to sit there and trust them and let things develop."

Ridder said when looking back at the game film from the Falcons' 21-18 loss in New Orleans, his pocket presence came under scrutiny.

Ridder suggested that become antsy to get rid of the ball when in reality, Ridder felt there was more time he could have let the play develop.

Ridder said pocket presence will be one of the main areas in which he will continue to improve in hopes of a better performance at Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

"Nothing's going to be natural and everything's got to come with reps in practice," Ridder said. "You kind of just have to adjust on the fly. But just in the back of your head, ‘Hey, just be comfortable back here. You don't have to rush.”

In his first career start inside The Caesars Superdome, Ridder completed 50 percent of his passes for 97 yards and was sacked four times.

