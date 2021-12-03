Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Falcons vs. Buccaneers GAMEDAY: Feed Cordarrelle Patterson?

    As Atlanta looks to win two straight for the first time this season, running back Cordarrelle Patterson may be the answer
    Author:

    Coming off a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Atlanta Falcons sit at 5-6 and are two spots away from a playoff seed. The Falcons have five wins for the first time since 2019. 

    Atlanta's next challenge won't come easy, as it faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Tom Brady threw five touchdowns in a blowout victory, 48-25, against the Falcons in Week 2. Since then, Atlanta has won five out of its nine games.

    "We're finding ways to win games," head coach Arthur Smith said. "We're 5-2 in one-possession games. That was a big thing here. You're trying to build a winning culture ... that's what we're trying to accomplish short term and long term."

    The ESPN Football Power Index is giving the Buccaneers a 79.3% chance to win this Sunday. While the odds aren't in Atlanta's favor, running back Cordarrelle Patterson may be able to change that narrative.

    The former Minnesota Vikings running back ran for 108 yards against Jacksonville last week and caught two passes for 27 yards against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Atlanta won both those games. 

    "Obviously, having CP [Patterson] back adds an element," Smith said. "He's a warrior. He's a big physical presence that can do a lot for us."

    The NFL is a week-to-week league. The Jaguars beat the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans beat a hot Tennessee Titans team. Atlanta is a double-digit underdog, but anything can happen.

    Recommended Articles

    cord jets
    Play

    Falcons vs. Buccaneers GAMEDAY: Feed Cordarrelle Patterson?

    As Atlanta looks to win two-straight for the first time this season, running back Cordarrelle Patterson may be the answer to that wish.

    1 minute ago
    deion jones atl clutch
    Play

    Falcons Injury Report: Deion Jones set to Return

    The Atlanta Falcons get good news on the injury front ahead of game with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    1 hour ago
    ruan sits ne
    Play

    Falcons LISTEN: Need for A New Center?

    Locked On Falcons: What Caused Matt Ryan's Struggles?

    2 hours ago

    FUN FACT: Falcons offensive assistant Danny Breyer was a former analytics assistant and defensive assistant for the Buccaneers from 2017-18.

    RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (5-6) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) 

    ODDS: Tampa Bay is -10.5. Total is 50.

    BETTING TREND: The Falcons are 5-6 against the spread.

    GAME TIME: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. 

    LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

    TV/RADIO: FOX/92.9 FM The Game

    THE FINAL WORD: "I'm a big part of this offense. That's a no-brainer, man," Patterson said. "I mean, outside looking in, you can see that. Like I told you before, I love it here. I love when I'm out there on the field. I love competing. I love having fun."

    cord jets
    News

    Falcons vs. Buccaneers GAMEDAY: Feed Cordarrelle Patterson?

    1 minute ago
    deion jones atl clutch
    News

    Falcons Injury Report: Deion Jones set to Return

    1 hour ago
    ruan sits ne
    News

    Falcons LISTEN: Need for A New Center?

    2 hours ago
    Grady Jarrett Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Should Atlanta Trade Grady Jarrett?

    5 hours ago
    bucs-news-tom-brady-hits-falcons-with-epic-troll-job-ahead-of-week-2-matchup-1024x576
    News

    Buccaneers at Falcons: How to Watch, Latest Lines

    Dec 2, 2021
    falcon lady jag
    News

    Why Do Falcons Struggle at Home?

    Dec 2, 2021
    patterson jack jag
    News

    Cordarrelle & Jarrett Sit Out Falcons Practice

    Dec 1, 2021
    patterson catch
    News

    Should Falcons Let Cordarrelle Patterson Play Defense?

    Dec 1, 2021