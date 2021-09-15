September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Falcons at Buccaneers: How to Watch

Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Author:

The Atlanta Falcons got blown out 32-6 in their season opener last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. It doesn't get any easier this week as Atlanta travels to Tampa, Fla. to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

READ MORE: NFL Power Rankings Surprise for Falcons

The Buccaneers will have several extra days of rest an preparation having beaten the Dallas Cowboys 31-29 last Thursday night.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream the Falcons vs. Buccaneers game.

Who: Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)
When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 4 p.m. EST
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
Radio: 92.9 FM The Game
Stream: FOX Sports App
Money Line: Falcons +470 (bet $100 to win $470), Buccaneers -700 (bet $700 to win $100)
Spread: Buccaneers -12.5, O/U 52
TV Coverage via 506Sports.com

WAGA (FOX/5 - Atlanta, Ga.)
WFXG (FOX/54 - Augusta, Ga.)
WGXA (ABC/24.2 - Macon, Ga.)
WXTX (FOX/54 - Columbus, Ga.)
WTOC (CBS/11 - Savannah, Ga.)
WALB (NBC/10 - Albany, Ga.)
WBRC (FOX/6 - Birmingham, Ala.)
WAFF (NBC/48 - Huntsville, Ala.)
WSFA (NBC/12 - Montgomery, Ala.)
WDFX (FOX/34 - Dothan, Ala.)

The Falcons will have their work cut out for them on Sunday against the Buccaneers as nearly two-touchdown underdogs. It's the largest spread in the NFL for Week 2.

The Falcons have yet to score a touchdown, and they gave up 261 yards passing and three touchdowns to second year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Cowboys.

Recommended Articles

Kyle Pitts Tom Brady Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Play

Falcons at Buccaneers: How to Watch

Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1F566B8A-620B-476F-871B-D8FC1BE1470F
Play

Falcons Week 1 Snap Count: What’s Next?

The Atlanta Falcons moved away from what was working early against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

37A12620-6FC9-4A62-9D2F-6B8BC54263B8
Play

Falcons Mock Draft: Fast Way To Get Better

The Falcons ended up with a 3-4 SEC linebacker in the first round of a recent CBSSports.com mock draft

This is the first of two meetings between the NFL South rivals. The Buccaneers travel to Atlanta on December 5th.

Kyle Pitts Tom Brady Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News

Falcons at Buccaneers: How to Watch

1F566B8A-620B-476F-871B-D8FC1BE1470F
News

Falcons Week 1 Snap Count: What’s Next?

37A12620-6FC9-4A62-9D2F-6B8BC54263B8
News

Falcons Mock Draft: Fast Way To Get Better

Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles
News

SI NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Higher than Expected?

Mike Davis Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons RB Mike Davis Protects his OL

cordarrelle-patterson-dale-zanine-usa-today-sports
Podcast

LISTEN: Should Falcons Further Expand Cordarrelle Patterson's Role?

Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
News

Will Falcons Rookie OL Jalen Mayfield continue to Start?

33908A0C-3898-4C9C-B444-4C4094315DA1
News

Inside Falcons' End-of-Half Goof