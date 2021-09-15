Falcons at Buccaneers: How to Watch

Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons got blown out 32-6 in their season opener last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. It doesn't get any easier this week as Atlanta travels to Tampa, Fla. to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers will have several extra days of rest an preparation having beaten the Dallas Cowboys 31-29 last Thursday night.

Here's how you can watch, listen, and livestream the Falcons vs. Buccaneers game.

Who: Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

When: Sunday, Sept. 19, 4 p.m. EST

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Stream: FOX Sports App

Money Line: Falcons +470 (bet $100 to win $470), Buccaneers -700 (bet $700 to win $100)

Spread: Buccaneers -12.5, O/U 52

TV Coverage via 506Sports.com

WAGA (FOX/5 - Atlanta, Ga.)

WFXG (FOX/54 - Augusta, Ga.)

WGXA (ABC/24.2 - Macon, Ga.)

WXTX (FOX/54 - Columbus, Ga.)

WTOC (CBS/11 - Savannah, Ga.)

WALB (NBC/10 - Albany, Ga.)

WBRC (FOX/6 - Birmingham, Ala.)

WAFF (NBC/48 - Huntsville, Ala.)

WSFA (NBC/12 - Montgomery, Ala.)

WDFX (FOX/34 - Dothan, Ala.)

The Falcons will have their work cut out for them on Sunday against the Buccaneers as nearly two-touchdown underdogs. It's the largest spread in the NFL for Week 2.

The Falcons have yet to score a touchdown, and they gave up 261 yards passing and three touchdowns to second year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Cowboys.

This is the first of two meetings between the NFL South rivals. The Buccaneers travel to Atlanta on December 5th.