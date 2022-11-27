WATCH: Marcus Mariota, MyCole Pruitt Put Falcons Ahead of Commanders

The Atlanta Falcons have found the endzone for the first time in Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders - but by way of an unexpected source.

Trailing 7-3, the Falcons marched 77 yards on 11 plays, headlined by a 22-yard completion from quarterback Marcus Mariota to rookie receiver Drake London on 2nd and 25 after a facemask penalty on tight end MyCole Pruitt seemed to derail the drive.

Atlanta converted on 3rd and 3, as running back Cordarrelle Patterson ran 15 yards through the teeth of Washington's defense, with more added on following a defensive facemask.

Two plays later, the Falcons ran play action, and Mariota rolled right before turning back to his left, finding Pruitt for a four-yard touchdown pass.

The touchdown reception marked Pruitt's second catch of the game and second score of the season, with his first coming in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, also his first career catch as a Falcon.

With Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts out for at least the next four weeks due to a knee injury, Pruitt is in line for a significantly bigger workload, both as a receiver and blocker - and the Falcons are proving early that they have plenty of confidence in him to rise to the challenge.

Atlanta leads Washington 10-7 halfway through the second quarter.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here