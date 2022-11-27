The Atlanta Falcons hit the road this Sunday to take the Washington Commanders, with both teams looking to stay alive in a tight NFC playoff picture.

For the Falcons, who sit at 5-6, they find themselves occupying second place in the NFC South and just outside of the playoff race as the ninth seed. As for the Commanders, their 6-5 record has them in last place in the NFC East and one spot ahead of the Falcons at the eighth seed in the playoff picture.

However, doing so for the Falcons will be easier said than done as the Commanders boast a defense that has continued to improve on a weekly basis. Fortunately for Atlanta, though, defensive end Chase Young is still out this week despite the possibility of him making his return against the Falcons.

As for the Falcons, they will once again be without a key offensive weapon in tight end Kyle Pitts, which will not make life any easier for quarterback Marcus Mariota. While Pitts may be unavailable, though, Mariota still has Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie receiver Drake London to run the offense through.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Falcons take on the Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Falcons 3, Commanders 7

The Falcons will receive the opening kick and start their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 2 Mariota pulls it out of the RPO and picks up 11 yards to keep Atlanta's drive alive.

The Falcons are moving the ball on their opening drive, as London picks up a gain of 7 on 2nd and 6 with Atlanta in Washington territory.

FIELD GOAL FALCONS: Koo drills the 47-yard field goal to give Atlanta a 3-0 lead with 8:07 left in the first quarter. The drive went 46 yards on 11 plays, taking 6:53 off the clock.

The Commanders will start their drive at their own 26.

Heinicke gets started early as he and McLaurin connect for a gain of 26 yards to move the ball into Atlanta territory.

On 3rd and 3 Heinicke finds Brown for a gain of 17 yards, moving the chains and keeping Washington's drive alive.

TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS: Brian Robinson takes Heinicke's pass for a 14-yard touchdown. Slye's extra point attempt is good, giving Washington a 7-3 lead with 3:46 left in the first quarter. The drive went 74 yards on 7 plays, taking 4:21 off the clock.

The Falcons will start their drive at their own 21.

The Falcons get to 3rd and 2, but a pair of drops on what would've been easy first downs will force an Atlanta punt.

The Commanders will start their drive at their own 18.

The Commanders pick up a single first down but the Falcons defense gets off the field, forcing a punt to start the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER: Falcons 10, Commanders 10

The Falcons will start their drive at their own 23.

On 3rd and 2 Mariota pulls it and keeps it himself for a gain of 11 yards and a first down to extend the drive, with Allgeier picking up 15 on 2 and 11.

Patterson picks up 15 yards on 3rd and 3 and a facemask penalty tacks on an extra 15 yards to move inside the 10-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS: Mariota finds Pruitt for the 4-yard touchdown. Koo's extra point attempt is good to give Atlanta a 10-7 lead with 8:26 left in the second quarter. The drive went 77 yards on 11 plays, taking 6:28 off the clock.

The Commanders will start their drive at their own 29.

Heinicke and McLaurin continue their red connection, as they hook up for 13 yards on 3rd and 9.

Gibson takes a Heinicke pass down the sideline for a gain of 14 yards on 3rd and 3 to move Washington into the red zone.

FIELD GOAL COMMANDERS: Slye drills the 30-yard field goal to tie the Falcons at 10-10 with 1:50 left in the second quarter. The drive went 59 yards on 14 plays, taking 6:36 off the clock.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here