Falcons WATCH: Tyler Allgeier Continues Career Day vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier is having the most productive outing of his career in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Atlanta Falcons rookie with the most attention on them during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is quarterback Desmond Ridder, but fifth-round running back Tyler Allgeier has been the star of the show for Atlanta’s offense.

After a strong close to the first half in which he had seven carries for 53 yards, Allgeier came out firing to start the final 30 minutes, leading an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, the Falcons’ first of the game.

The series featured seven straight runs after Ridder’s first pass was nearly intercepted, with Allgeier taking three carries for 54 yards, the first of which was a 43-yard gain on 3rd and 1 near midfield.

His first touch was the set-up, while the third was the final blow, as he took a handoff from Ridder, ran right, upfield and into the endzone for his second career rushing touchdown, punching it in on 3rd and 3 from five yards out.

Allgeier’s touchdown put him at 10 runs for 107 yards on the day, giving him his first 100-yard rushing day as a professional.

Already entering as Atlanta’s leading rusher, Allgeier continues to impress - and is now in the midst of his most productive game as a professional to date.

