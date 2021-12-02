Why have the Falcons Struggled at Home?

Why are the Atlanta Falcons 0-4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year, and 5-2 away from Atlanta.

The Atlanta Falcons are 0-4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season. Their lone "home" win came in London when they were the designated home team against the New York Jets.

A struggling team in a new stadium rife with Personal Seat Licenses (PSL) for season ticket holders was not conducive to building an intimidating atmosphere in Atlanta.

The Falcons outpriced their hard-core fans when they moved to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the lower bowl is frequently filled with opposition fans or remains empty while the teams has struggled through three-straight losing seasons.

But no one expects a team one-game off .500 at 5-6 to be 0-4 in their own stadium.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was asked about the struggles at home, and he boiled it down to a limited amount of games so far.

"Well, we’ve only played four home games," said Smith. "So small sample size there. A number of factors. Every game is a different story. So, I don't think essentially just being at home."

"Week 1, clearly didn't play well enough. Carolina, Washington came down the wire. Then obviously, against New England, it was a close game for most of fourth and then they finished us off, but I don't think it's necessarily just home."

"But you know, that's an easy surface narrative to run with. We've only had four games and we're going into December. So, it’s just the way the schedule is. You go to 17 games; the NFC is playing one less home game. We had a home game in London."

"So if my math is correct, that's seven times in our building and we want to win at home. We appreciate our fans. Our fans did a great job. It was really cool to see down in Jacksonville a lot of our fans there. That was awesome."

"So, we got to do our part at home, and we got another opportunity on Sunday that’s how we look at it."

The Falcons find themselves 11-point underdogs to the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay is a heavy favorite to put loss number five on the Falcons.

The Falcons lost to the Buccaneers 48-25 in Week 2, but the game was much closer than the final score indicated.

Could playing at home be the difference for the Falcons on Sunday?

Short sample size or not, recent history doesn't bode well for the Falcons against the Buccaneers.