Falcons WR Cameron Batson Arrested; Cut Coming?

Cameron Batson has been on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad all season long.

The Atlanta Falcons are monitoring the situation involving wide receiver Cameron Batson and his arrest from local police Saturday morning.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Batson was stopped by Atlanta police Saturday around 2 a.m. The police attempted to arrest Batson for drinking while driving but an altercation took place.

That resulted in a chase between Batson and the police, which resulted in the Falcons wideout and an officer going to a local hospital to treat injuries.

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies,” the Falcons said in a statement. “We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Batson was an undrafted free agent signed by the Tennessee Titans in 2018, where he spent his first four NFL seasons. He reunited with his former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith with the Falcons this season, but was cut by the team during training camp. He was signed to the practice squad, where he has been all season.

Throughout his career, Batson has recorded 22 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns. But given his current situation and recent arrest, it's possible that the Falcons may have seen the last of Batson.

