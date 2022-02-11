Skip to main content

Twitter Therapy: Does No Playoff Run For Falcons Mean More Relaxed Fans?

How stressed are fans of the Super Bowls teams?

NFL playoffs. Not something Atlanta Falcons fans got to experience this season, which could mean they are more relaxed in the postseason than other fans. Not that it would change much from the regular season. 

Pickwise did a study analyzing more than a million tweets and determined that Falcons' fans ranked 17th among NFL teams when it came to letting out their frustrations via Twitter.

Would being in the playoffs have changed this fan bases stress level? Unfortunately we won't know from this season, but we can look to their NFC South rivals as an example. 

Pickwise did a study, following their regular season campaign, where they analyzed more than 100,000 tweets to determine which fans were most stressed during the playoffs.

During the regular season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans ranked 14th on the list of most stressed fans, which landed them in the top half. 

Recommended Articles

C8079215-E2CA-42F9-863E-8505F2EAE27C
Play

Twitter Therapy: Does No Playoff Run For Falcons Mean More Relaxed Fans?

How stressed are fans of the Super Bowls teams?

45 seconds ago
45 seconds ago
Arthur Blank
Play

Falcons Owner Arthur Blank On Diversity Hires: "We Need To Be Better"

Arthur Blank pledged to do more for minority candidates in coaching and front office openings

18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Fixing the Falcons OL and DL
Play

Youth Movement: How Falcons Can Tweak Talent Around 36-Year-Old Matt Ryan?

Getting Younger Could Give The Falcons A Better Opportunity To Capitalize On Arthur Smiths' Points Of Emphasis, While Creating Necessary Depth.

18 hours ago
18 hours ago

How stressed were their fans come playoffs? Not very stressed compared to the rest of the playoff teams. Bucs fans finished 13th out of 14 teams in the postseason, with 3,030 "stressful" tweets. 

brady down atl
USATSI_16789705
falcon lady jag
patterson catch
C8079215-E2CA-42F9-863E-8505F2EAE27C

Where did fans of Super Bowl LVI participants land?

Los Angeles Rams fans don't seem to have too much to stress about, and it makes sense. They are the first team in NFL history to play in a conference championship game and the Super Bowl in their own stadium. That home-field advantage clearly has their fans relaxed, because they landed sixth on the list of 14 teams, with 5,851 "angry" tweets.

Cincinnati Bengals fans on the other hand, aren't handling the success very well. Their 8,874 "stressful" tweets successfully earned them the top spot on the list.

We have a feeling both those numbers will increase this weekend, though, as both teams play for the title, and their followers a chance to call themselves fans of Super Bowl champs. 

C8079215-E2CA-42F9-863E-8505F2EAE27C
News

Twitter Therapy: Does No Playoff Run For Falcons Mean More Relaxed Fans?

45 seconds ago
Arthur Blank
News

Falcons Owner Arthur Blank On Diversity Hires: "We Need To Be Better"

18 hours ago
Fixing the Falcons OL and DL
News

Youth Movement: How Falcons Can Tweak Talent Around 36-Year-Old Matt Ryan?

18 hours ago
USATSI_17600414_168388359_lowres
News

Then and Now: Falcons Entered 2021 with Better Super Bowl Odds than Bengals

20 hours ago
4803C67B-30C9-43DE-BB5E-5E501A7A79AE
News

2021 Re-Draft: Falcons Should've Taken Parsons Over Pitts?

20 hours ago
blank ryan
News

Succession: Matt Ryan Future Revealed by Falcons Owner Arthur Blank

22 hours ago
jermaine j
News

Which Draft Prospect Can Help Falcons Defense Improve in Year 2 of Pees?

23 hours ago
Falcons-Calvin-Ridley-Arthur-Blank-Calvin-Ridley-trade-rumors-Falcons-owner-Calvin-Ridley
News

Atlanta BREAKING: Calvin Ridley 'Fresh-Start' Trade Addressed by Falcons' Arthur Blank

Feb 10, 2022