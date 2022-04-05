Skip to main content

How Loyal Are Falcons Fans After Tumultuous Offseason?

Compared to all other team fanbases, how supportive are those who cheer for the team known as Falcons?

If you're a sports fan, support and loyalty to your team can be something just short of a religious experience. To other sports fans, your identity can be likened to the team you associate yourself with.

But it's not just a personal experience. Cheering for a team gives fans the opportunity to share the emotional roller-coaster that comes along with loving a sports team.

Arthur Blank

Arthur Blank

Falcons-Calvin-Ridley-Arthur-Blank-Calvin-Ridley-trade-rumors-Falcons-owner-Calvin-Ridley

Arthur Blank

Arthur Blank and Mason Dimitroff (1)

Arthur Blank

Atlanta Falcons fans have certainly been subjected to ups and downs over the years, including something we'll simply refer to as "28-3." Team owner Arthur Blank is fresh off an attempt to trade for much-maligned former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, alienating, then trading the then-face of the franchise, Matt Ryan, in the process.

Does that have an effect on the loyalty of Falcons fans?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17481693
Play

Why Not Us? Falcons New CB Casey Hayward Believes In Fast Rebuild

Despite the trade of Matt Ryan, cornerback Casey Hayward is not ready to give up on the Falcons playoff hopes

By Cole Thompson12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Rashaan Evans tit
Play

Falcons Sign Former 1st-Round Pick Rashaan Evans; Can He Replace Foye Oluokun?

As a first-round pick, Evans certainly has ability. And his connection with Pees and company might make Atlanta just right.

By Mike Fisher13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty vs. Syracuse
Play

Falcons to Select Liberty QB Malik Willis in NFL Draft, Predicts Peter King

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Atlanta Falcons are maybe targeting Liberty's quarterback Malik Willis with their No. 8 selection.

By Coty Davis14 hours ago
14 hours ago

The website OLBG studied data surrounding 121 American professional sports teams' attendance, ticket prices, and social media following. According to the study, Atlanta ranks No. 44 with a support index of 5.5 (out of 10). The Falcons drew 1.17 million fans in 2021 with an average attendance of 69,053. Atlanta boasts 1.2 million Instagram followers.

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan Buffalo

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan vs Jaguars

Matt Ryan

By comparison, the Falcons' NFC South rivals were all over the place. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank lower than Atlanta, at No. 54, the New Orleans Saints are higher than the Falcons at No. 37, and the Carolina Panthers are best in the division at No. 25 overall, and No. 9 among NFL teams.

The most supportive fans belong to the NBA's Golden State Warriors, with a support index of 8.4. The Warriors attracted 1.57 million fans in attendance in 2021 and have amassed 21.7 million followers on Instagram.

The NHL's Florida Panthers are dead last on the list with a support index of 1.4.

USATSI_17481693
News

Why Not Us? Falcons New CB Casey Hayward Believes In Fast Rebuild

By Cole Thompson12 hours ago
Rashaan Evans tit
News

Falcons Sign Former 1st-Round Pick Rashaan Evans; Can He Replace Foye Oluokun?

By Mike Fisher13 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty vs. Syracuse
News

Falcons to Select Liberty QB Malik Willis in NFL Draft, Predicts Peter King

By Coty Davis14 hours ago
USATSI_14923605
News

Falcons Sign Long Snapper Beau Brinkley

By Falcon Report Staff15 hours ago
kayvon
News

NFL Draft: Can Kayvon Thibodeaux Fix Falcons Pass Rush?

By Jeremy Brener16 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons
News

Malik Willis To Falcons? Atlanta To Meet With Liberty QB

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
USATSI_17547834
News

A.J. Brown Trade: Can Atlanta Reunite Star Wide Receiver With Marcus Mariota?

By Jeremy Brener and Greg Patuto17 hours ago
USATSI_16885895
News

Terry McLaurin Trade Rumors: Should Atlanta Monitor His Availability?

By Greg Patuto19 hours ago