How Loyal Are Falcons Fans After Tumultuous Offseason?

Compared to all other team fanbases, how supportive are those who cheer for the team known as Falcons?

If you're a sports fan, support and loyalty to your team can be something just short of a religious experience. To other sports fans, your identity can be likened to the team you associate yourself with.

But it's not just a personal experience. Cheering for a team gives fans the opportunity to share the emotional roller-coaster that comes along with loving a sports team.

Atlanta Falcons fans have certainly been subjected to ups and downs over the years, including something we'll simply refer to as "28-3." Team owner Arthur Blank is fresh off an attempt to trade for much-maligned former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, alienating, then trading the then-face of the franchise, Matt Ryan, in the process.

Does that have an effect on the loyalty of Falcons fans?

The website OLBG studied data surrounding 121 American professional sports teams' attendance, ticket prices, and social media following. According to the study, Atlanta ranks No. 44 with a support index of 5.5 (out of 10). The Falcons drew 1.17 million fans in 2021 with an average attendance of 69,053. Atlanta boasts 1.2 million Instagram followers.

By comparison, the Falcons' NFC South rivals were all over the place. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank lower than Atlanta, at No. 54, the New Orleans Saints are higher than the Falcons at No. 37, and the Carolina Panthers are best in the division at No. 25 overall, and No. 9 among NFL teams.

The most supportive fans belong to the NBA's Golden State Warriors, with a support index of 8.4. The Warriors attracted 1.57 million fans in attendance in 2021 and have amassed 21.7 million followers on Instagram.

The NHL's Florida Panthers are dead last on the list with a support index of 1.4.