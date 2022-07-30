Skip to main content

Top 200 Fantasy: Where Are Falcons Ranked?

How many Atlanta Falcons players made Pro Football Focus' list of the Top 200 fantasy football prospects for the 2022 NFL season?

With training camp and the NFL season slowly getting underway, fantasy football drafts are just around the corner as well.

In a recent article from Pro Football Focus ranking the top 200 fantasy football prospects for the 2022 NFL season, a few of the Atlanta Falcons' offensive weapons made the list. The operative word is, of course, a few.

The rankings are as follows:

Kyle Pitts -- No. 28, TE3

Drake London -- No. 63, WR29

Cordarrelle Patterson -- No. 74, RB23

Tyler Allgeier -- No. 150, RB51

Topping the list for the Falcons is of course star tight end Pitts, who was drafted by the team in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

As a rookie, Pitts accrued 1,026 receiving yards and one touchdown. Generally speaking, tight end is the hardest position for rookies to make an impact, so Pitts' stats have been great in that context.

Moving forward, Pitts is in a perfect position to be a focal point of the offense considering the team's new look at quarterback; featuring veteran Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder, who is primed to be the heir apparent to Matt Ryan, Pitts should continue to see more targets as a safety blanket between the numbers and in the red zone. 

Next up is 2022 first-round wide receiver Drake London. As a big-bodied receiver with above-average routes and physicals, London could immediately see the lions share of receiver targets (outside Pitts) with receiver Calvin Ridley suspended for the season.

Running back/wide receiver hybrid Patterson is another fantasy prospect who is relatively low ranked but has the potential to make in impact out of any personnel, and could therefore be a sleeper for the second year in a row.

Lastly, 2022 fifth-round draft pick Allgeier is already generating buzz as a starter-level talent and could become a solid depth piece for teams later in the fantasy draft.

Therefore, while the team may not have a significantly high number of fantasy stars, there is a real possibility that any one of the players ranked on this list could end up being one of the top performers at their position.

