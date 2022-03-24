Skip to main content

Football vs. Fútbol: Will NFL Bend Schedule for FIFA World Cup?

There's a bit of a scheduling conflict coming this fall.

There may not be any football games this March. Instead, fútbol is taking center stage.

Thursday night, the United States will look to inch closer to qualifying for its first FIFA World Cup since 2014 in a match against archrival Mexico.

USATSI_17607892

U.S. Men's National Team

USATSI_17591202

U.S. Men's National Team

USATSI_17590957

U.S. Men's National Team

The goal for the U.S. is to not only qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, but make it all the way to the Final, scheduled for Dec. 18 which ... happens to fall on a Sunday during the NFL season.

This is the first time any such schedule conflict has come up because the FIFA World Cup is traditionally a summer event. However, the host nation Qatar, located near the equator, is too hot to host a summer tournament and FIFA agreed to shift to the winter months.

The NFL and FIFA are two massive fish in the sports pond. But will the NFL move its schedule for the biggest day in soccer?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

WATCH: Matt Ryan's sprained ankle another sign offensive line is far from fixed
Play

Not Enough? Falcons Explain Small Trade Compensation For QB Matt Ryan

After receiving a third-round pick in the deal that sent quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts, the Atlanta Falcons explain the reasoning behind the small compensation.

By Coty Davis4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_17949406
Play

'This Is Where I Want To Be': Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan Gets Fresh Start With Colts

Matt Ryan is ready for a fresh start with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
21 hours ago
Erik Harris big hit vs. Carolina Panthers
Play

Falcons Re-Sign Erik Harris To One-Year Deal: Last Line of Defense

The Atlanta Falcons have reached a deal to bring back safety Erik Harris on a one-year deal.

By Greg Patuto21 hours ago
21 hours ago

We likely won't know the answer until the NFL schedule is released next month, but there is a decent chance at least some games are moved to the day before on Saturday, December 17.

With the FIFA World Cup Final expected to air on FOX around 11:00 a.m. EST, there's likely no scenario where the network is able to broadcast any games that day, at least in the early window. Chances are, the NFL will reserve two or three games to be played on the Sunday in primetime and move the rest of the games to Thursday, Saturday or Monday.

Roger Goodell

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

Falcons - Uniforms

Atlanta Falcons uniforms

Arthur Smith after Cowboys

Arthur Smith

The following week, the NFL might also have to alter its traditional schedule given the fact that Christmas falls on Sunday. The NBA's biggest regular-season TV day of the year is traditional its slew of games on Christmas.

The last time Christmas fell on a Sunday was in 2016. That year the NFL only scheduled two games on Sunday, and pushed the rest of the non-primetime games on Christmas Eve Saturday.

In the last two seasons, the NFL has been extremely flexible in moving games due to coronavirus outbreaks, even scheduling some games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to ensure games will be played. Now, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell has months to figure out how to work around this once-in-a-lifetime scheduling conflict.

WATCH: Matt Ryan's sprained ankle another sign offensive line is far from fixed
News

Not Enough? Falcons Explain Small Trade Compensation For QB Matt Ryan

By Coty Davis4 hours ago
USATSI_17949406
News

'This Is Where I Want To Be': Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan Gets Fresh Start With Colts

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
Erik Harris big hit vs. Carolina Panthers
News

Falcons Re-Sign Erik Harris To One-Year Deal: Last Line of Defense

By Greg Patuto21 hours ago
Deion-Sanders-Jackson-State
News

Falcons Icon Deion Sanders Reps HBCUs, Rips 10 NFL Teams on Pro Day

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
ryan 2 indy
News

'Only Place I Wanted to Go': QB Matt Ryan on Trade from Falcons to Colts

By Coty Davis23 hours ago
USATSI_17590323
News

Trade BREAKING: Tyreek Hill Moves From Chiefs to Dolphins

By Falcon Report StaffMar 23, 2022
ryan thumbs tb
News

Matt Ryan, Traded to Colts, Sends Classy Message to Falcons Fans

By Mike FisherMar 23, 2022
Arthur Smith Updates Player Injuries
News

Falcons Promote 2, Add 4 Coaches To Arthur Smith's Staff

By Jeremy BrenerMar 23, 2022