Could Falcons Eye Hometown Hero Malik Willis?

The Falcons are in need of a quarterback

While it appears that Matt Ryan is expected to return as the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback in 2022, it doesn't mean the team won't consider taking a quarterback in April's upcoming draft.

If the team is looking to keep Ryan for next season, drafting someone like Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett or Ole Miss' Matt Corral doesn't make a whole ton of sense.

But in Round 2? Possibly Round 3?

The Falcons might need to pull the trigger and bring a hometown hero back home.

Liberty University's Malik Willis (6'1" and 215 pounds) attended Roswell High School in North Metro Atlanta before he signed with Auburn University. He transferred to the Flames after the 2018 season.

He had to sit out in 2019 because of the transfer rules, but he hit the ground running with Liberty in 2020 and hasn't looked back.

In 10 games as a sophomore in 2020, Willis threw for 2,260 yards and 20 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also rushed for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns.

During this past season, he threw for 2,837 yards and 27 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 13 games. Willis also ran for 878 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Willis reminds me a lot of the Trey Lance archetype from last year's draft. Like Lance, Willis is a mobile quarterback who didn't get a whole lot of attention due to his small school status. He's also someone that is seen to be a project that needs time to develop.

The 49ers jumped all the way to No. 3 overall because of the high demand for quarterbacks at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft. This year, the demand is lower, which is why Willis projects to be a Day 2 pick despite being one of the Top 5 quarterbacks in the class.

Although he and Ryan couldn't be any more different as quarterbacks, that could be what makes a mentorship pairing like this so unique.

Willis can find ways to learn about the professionalism it takes to be an NFL quarterback and the reads and speed of the game from the quarterback of his hometown team growing up. Then Willis can add his own flare and rise to the occasion when his number gets called. Sounds like a decent idea to me.