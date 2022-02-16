Should Falcons Target Speedy Deep Threat In Free Agency?

D.J. Chark could be the vertical passing element the Atlanta Falcons were missing last season

Even if the Atlanta Falcons are interested in retaining wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the team is in need a complementary option on the perimeter.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts is going to see double teams in 2022 and Russell Gage is now a free agent.

Atlanta must consider a multitude of options at the pass-catcher spot via free agency and the draft. General manager Terry Fontenot would be wise to try and bring back Gage on a cost effective deal, but also could look at adding in a speed element to take the tops off of defenses.

One name to watch for would be Jacksonville Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark. His speed, size and home run threat ability might make him the ideal target for Arthur Smith's offense in 2022.

ESPN would tend to agree. According to both Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen, Chark is an ideal option for what Atlanta is missing in its passing game after a 7-10 season.

Don't expect Atlanta to spend top-of-market money. The Falcons are $5.7 million over the cap and are still rebuilding the roster under new GM Terry Fontenot. But a deep threat in the second wave seems suitable. Also watch for the Eagles, who looked into drafting Chark four years ago. -- Fowler

Chark missed almost all of the 2021 campaign after suffering a fractured ankle in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to the injury, he was hampered by double coverage as the No. 1 threat for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Urban Meyer's offense. He recorded seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns before being placed on the injured reserve.

When looking at Chark, Atlanta would be betting on his upside. After a sluggish start in 2018, the former second-round pick became the top weapon in Duval County, leading Jacksonville in receiving yards and touchdowns in back-to-back years.

In both of his breakout years, Chark recorded at least 53 receptions. In 2019, he finished with his first 1,000-yard campaign as the go-to weapon of then-rookie Gardner Minshew. Chark also has a career average of 13.9 yards per catch, making him the ideal downfield target for any offense.

Bowen believes that in Smith's offense, Chark would provide a vertical element to the passing game. Although quarterback Matt Ryan has regressed, on more than one occasion, the deep ball has flourished.

In Arthur Smith's system, Chark steps in as a vertical stretch target for quarterback Matt Ryan. He's a long, linear route runner who can attack the top of the secondary or be targeted on shot-play throws. -- Bowen

Atlanta won't have much money to spend, but a player like Chark could be looking for a prove-it deal instead of a large contract on the open market. Fontenot could make an offer with hopes of extending him next offseason when the salary cap is more profitable.

A trio of Ridley, Pitts and Chark could be a scary thought in the NFC South. It could be enough to hide the defensive woes and keep the Falcons in postseason contention entering Year 2 of the the Smith-Fontenot era.