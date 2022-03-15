Skip to main content

Falcons Tender WR Olamide Zaccheaus; Can Atlanta Keep Russell Gage Too?

The Falcons make a move!

We're a little less than 24 hours into the NFL's "legal tampering" period, and the Atlanta Falcons are finally on the board!

Olamide Zaccheaus

Olamide Zaccheaus

Olamide

Olamide Zaccheaus

Calvin Ridley vs Dolphins

Calvin Ridley

The team has tendered wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus at $2.433 million.

This means that the team will have the right to match any offer Zaccheaus receives from any other team, indicating that the Falcons are interested in bringing the fourth-year pro back to Atlanta.

Zaccheaus enjoyed his best NFL season to date in 2021, logging 31 receptions for 406 yards and three touchdowns, all career-highs for the former Virginia Cavalier.

Bringing Zaccheaus back is a small move, but a necessary one given the team's lack of depth at the position.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17145014
Play

Ochocinco Urges Falcons to Sign WR Allen Robinson

The former wide receiver has something to say about a current wide receiver.

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_15555981
Play

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Buccaneers Top CB Carlton Davis Re-Signs With Tampa Bay

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Falcon Report Staff18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Foye Oluokon
Play

NFL's Leading Tackler Oluokun Leaves Falcons for Jaguars

The NFL's leading tackler of 2021 is head to Jacksonville on a megadeal

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
20 hours ago

With Calvin Ridley suspended for the 2022 season after betting on games, the Falcons will make moves in the receiver market this offseason.

Russell Gage

Russell Gage

Russell Gage Atlanta Falcons

Russell Gage

Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts

The next domino to fall is Russell Gage, who also enjoyed a successful season in 2021 as the team's leading receiver behind rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

Gage recorded 66 receptions for 770 yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons have interest in re-signing Gage, but with receivers flying off the free agent market with hefty contracts like Jacksonville's Christian Kirk (4 years, $72 million) and Zay Jones (3 years, $30 million), the team might not be able to afford him at a reasonable price.

Tendering Zaccheaus doesn't move the needle or affect any of the team's subsequent moves, but it shows that the Falcons are at least awake and hopefully plotting something a little more earth-shattering behind the scenes.

USATSI_17145014
News

Ochocinco Urges Falcons to Sign WR Allen Robinson

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
USATSI_15555981
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Buccaneers Top CB Carlton Davis Re-Signs With Tampa Bay

By Falcon Report Staff18 hours ago
Foye Oluokon
News

NFL's Leading Tackler Oluokun Leaves Falcons for Jaguars

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
USATSI_17292186
News

Jaguars Sign Foye Oluokun; Is Georgia's Nakobe Dean Falcons Draft Replacement?

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
Jarvis Landry
News

Jarvis Landry Cut By Browns; Could Falcons Sign?

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
USATSI_16474498
News

Georgia Native A.J. Bouye Cut By Rival Panthers; Could Falcons Sign?

By Jeremy Brener23 hours ago
Deshaun Watson Atlanta Falcons
News

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Trade into Falcons' NFC South in '48 Hours'?

By Mike FisherMar 14, 2022
Jake Matthews
News

Falcons BREAKING: Tackle Jake Matthews Signs New Contract

By Mike FisherMar 14, 2022