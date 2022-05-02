Falcons Exercise Fifth-Year Option For One Lineman, Decline Another

The Falcons made some decisions on their two offensive linemen.

The Atlanta Falcons made some big decisions Monday in regards to the two offensive lineman they took during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Chris Lindstrom Jamie Germano - USA TODAY NETWORK Kyle Pitts Marcus Mariota

Atlanta added both Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary in the first round. But the Falcons only exercised the fifth-year option for Lindstrom, while declining McGary's option.

Now, Lindstrom will make $13.2 million in 2023, while McGary becomes an impending free ageny.

The Falcons might not have the best offensive line but they do have an elite guard in Lindstrom. He was one of two guards around the league to not allow a sack last season. There was an argument to be made that Lindstrom should have gotten a nod to the Pro Bowl.

Lindstrom has turned into one of the best guards in the league during his first three years. It is likely that they will pickup his option prior to the May 3rd deadline. Following next season, Lindstrom will also be in line for a contract extension.

McGary has been a strong run blocker but has struggled to protect the passer over the course of his career. This is not uncommon as there are many lineman who develop a later as pass protectors.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Kaleb McGary Chris Lindstrom Marcus Mariota

As a first-round pick, the Falcons were hoping that McGary could be a tackle of the future. This might not be the case unless he can improve in pass protection.

And he'll have to prove it during his final year under contract with the Falcons or he might be looking for a new home after the season.