What Compensatory Draft Pick Should Falcons Expect for Alex Mack?

Atlanta will likely earn a late-round pick for losing its former Pro Bowl center

Owning the No. 8 overall pick and four of the top 74 selections, the Atlanta Falcons are in shape to put their stamp on the 2022 NFL Draft in April. And because they lost former Pro Bowl center Alex Mack to free agency a year ago, that arsenal is about to be bolstered.

According to a website which focuses on compensatory picks, the Falcons should expect a sixth-round pick for the loss of Mack to the San Francisco 49ers. The NFL typically announces compensatory picks just before the Scouting Combine (March 1, this year), which means teams should learn of any additional picks as early as next week.

To qualify for compensatory picks, teams must end up with more or better qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year. Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks between Rounds 3-7 based upon a formula - which is not released by the league - that takes into account a player's average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards.

During his five seasons in Atlanta, Mack went to two Pro Bowls, started Super Bowl LI and extended his streak of consecutive regular-season starts to 90 games before missing Week 16 of the 2020 season due to a concussion.

He signed a three-year contract with the 49ers last March, leaving the Falcons' 17 starts at center to 2020 third-round pick Matt Hennessy.

The Julio Jones trade gave Atlanta an additional second-round selection that will be useful in helping improve on last season's 7-10 record. Including the pick for Mack, Atlanta would have two in the sixth round.

Atlanta's projected draft picks:

1st Round: 8

2nd Round: 43, 58

3rd Round: 74

4th Round: 113

5th Round: 151

6th Round: 189, 212 (projected compensatory)