MARCH 17 FALCONS 4 The Falcons have signed offensive lineman Colby Gossett, defensive lineman Anthony Rush, cornerback Teez Tabor and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson to one-year contracts.

Gossett appeared in 15 games for Atlanta last year, primarily on special teams. Rush made five starts for the Falcons in 2021.

Tabor was originally selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida.

Wilkinson has appeared in 57 games with 27 starts over five seasons with the Broncos and Bears.



MARCH 17 CLEVELAND OUT The Atlanta Falcons are still in the race for Deshaun Watson ... and one of the other suitors just got ousted.

The soon-to-be-traded Houston Texans QB got the "red-and-black carpet'' treatment in his Wednesday meeting with the Falcons.

Good for Atlanta. Bad for Cleveland, as the Browns have been informed (story via ESPN) that they are no longer in the running.

The Falcons, like the Saints (seen by some as the front-runners), Panthers and Browns before them, have submitted to Houston a trade proposal for the three-time Pro Bowl selection. It be be assumed that the Texans have essentially said "yes'' to the deals on their end.

Now it's up to Watson to say "yes'' to a suitor. And it looks like he's saying "no'' to Cleveland.

MARCH 16 MR. JONES TO THE WEST....THE AFC WEST

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones to a multi-year deal. In a corresponding move, the Indianapolis Colts are trading for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Jones, 32, became an All-Pro pass rusher following a trade from the New England Patriots in 2016. In six seasons with the Cardinals, Jones recorded 262 tackles, 71.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles and 19 pass deflections.

Jones is one of only three active players in the NFL with over 100 career sacks, joining Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and Rams outside linebacker Von Miller. The Raiders are also expected to be in play for both cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

MARCH 14 CAPTAIN CARLTON REMAINS IN "TOMPA BAY" The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back cornerback Carlton Davis on a three-year extension worth $45 million, $30 million of which is guaranteed. Davis now marks the second biggest move by Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht following the return of quarterback Tom Brady.

Davis, 25, has been the top cornerback in Tampa since arriving in 2018 out of Auburn. Last season, he recorded 39 tackles, 11 pass deflections and an interception in 10 games. He was expected to garner interest from multiple teams as the second-ranked corner behind J.C. Jackson, who signed a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

For his career, Davis had recorded 207 tackles, 52 pass breakups and six interceptions. He will average roughly $15 million per season.

MARCH 14 COWBOY CEDRICK HEADS TO AFC EAST The Miami Dolphins are signing former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson to a three-year deal. He is expected to earn $22.8 million, $12.75 million is fully guaranteed.

A reliable No. 4 receiver in Dallas, Wilson posted a career-best in 2021. He tallied 45 catches for 602 and six touchdowns while averaging 13.2 yards per catch. The Cowboys were hopeful to come to terms with Wilson and fellow receiver Michael Gallup following the trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

Miami is hopeful Wilson can be a stronger option than former Texans receiver Will Fuller. Signed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal, Fuller played in two games, recording four catches for 26 yards.

Atlanta is expected to be in the market for another receiver following the suspension of Calvin Ridley.

MARCH 14 COX COMES BACK TO INDIANAPOLIS The Colts are re-signing tight end Mo Alie-Cox on a three-year extension, according to league reports. Cox was an undrafted free agent signed by Indianapolis after playing college basketball at VCU.

With the retirement of tight end Jack Doyle, keeping Cox became a priority for Colts' GM Chris Ballard. Last season. the former Rams 'power forward recorded 24 catches for 316 yards and tallied a career-best four touchdowns. He averaged 13.4 yards per play.

For his career, Cox has recorded 70 catches for 946 yards and eight touchdowns. The details on the contract have not been finalized as of this time.

MARCH 14 FORMER FALCON GETS PAID TOP DOLLAR The Green Bay Packers are bringing back former Falcons linebacker De'vondre Campbell on a five-year deal worth $50 million. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber of PackersCentral.com

Campbell, 28, was drafted in the fourth round by Atlanta in 2016 out of Minnesota. In four season with the Falcons, he recorded 363 total tackles, 18 tackles for losses 5.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Betting on himself last offseason, Campbell agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $2 million, he became a sensation under new defensive coordinator Joe Barry. He recorded a career-best 146 tackles and two interceptions.

MARCH 14 REDDICK LEAVES NFC SOUTH JOINS THE NFC EAST The Philadelphia Eagles are signing pass rusher Haason Reddick to a three-year deal worth $45 million. Reddick is expected to replace former first-round pick Derek Barnett, who was selected one pick after him in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Reddick struggled to begin his career at inside linebacker when drafted by the Arizona Cardinals. Signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, the 27-year-old reunited with Matt Rhule and became the team's top pass rusher. Rhule recruited Reddick out of high school to play for Temple.

Last season, Reddick recorded 11 sacks and 68 total tackles. In the past two seasons, he has tallied 23.5 of his 31 career sacks.

MARCH 14 STARTING LINEBACKER FOYE OLUOKUN AGREES WITH JAGUARS After developing from a sixth-round draft pick in 2018 to the NFL's leading tackler in 2021, linebacker Foye Oluokun is leaving the Atlanta Falcons to sign a long-term contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the NFL Network.

The deal is reportedly for three years, $45 million with $28 million guaranteed.

The 27th linebacker drafted in 2018, Oluokun grew into one of Atlanta's best playmakers and started all 17 games in 2021. Last season he earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week for a game-saving interception against the Lions and led the league in tackles, recording the seventh-most in NFL history.

MARCH 14 FORMER No. 2 PICK GETS SECOND SHOT IN PITTSBURGH

The Pittsburgh Steelers are singing former No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract. Trubisky last played for the Buffalo Bills and was drafted initially by the Chicago Bears in 2017.

In four seasons with Chicago, Trubisky posted a 29-21 record and threw for 10,652 yards, 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. He completed 64.4 percent of his passes.

The Steelers are replacing 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger, who elected to retire following the 2021 season. Pittsburgh has yet to have a losing season under Mike Tomlin and made the postseason at 9-7-1 last fall.

MARCH 14 FALCONS MISS ON PRO BOWLER CONNER The Arizona Cardinals and running back James Conner have agreed to terms on a three-year extension, according to NFL Network. Conner, 26, is set to make up to $25.5 million, with $13.5 million guaranteed

Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Pitt in 2017, Conner spent four seasons in his hometown and produced mixed results. Signing a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, he became the team's top runner, recording 752 rushing yards, 375 receiving yards and scoring 18 total touchdowns.

Conner is the second major signing by Arizona this week. On Sunday, tight end Zach Ertz agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth $31.65 million.

The Falcons are one of several teams looking to upgrade their running back room at the start of free agency.

MARCH 14 CHASE-ING THE BAG

Former Arizona Cardinals running back and potential Atlanta Falcons signee Chase Edmonds is moving to the east coast, signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Edmonds signed a 2-year, $12.6 million contract with $6.1 million guaranteed.

Last season, Edmonds ran for a career-best 592 yards and two touchdowns while catching 43 passes for 311 yards as a receiver.

With Edmonds' price set, it creates a market and approximate price for running backs that the Falcons will soon pursue.

MARCH 13 PSYCH! BRADY'S BACK!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on social media that he is un-retiring and returning to the Bucs for his 23rd NFL season.

Brady announced his retirement two months ago, but revealed that he didn't want to part ways with the game just yet.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG

MARCH 13 GALLUP-ING BACK TO DALLAS

One day after the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with wide receiver Amari Cooper, they expressed their commitment to another in-house receiver.

According to NFL Network, the NFC East rival Cowboys are signing Michael Gallup to a five year deal worth $62.5 million.

Gallup tore his ACL in January, but is expected to make a full recovery in time for the regular season when it kicks off in September.

MAR 10 KHALIL MACK DEALT TO L.A. CHARGERS

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers are working on a trade that will send six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack to L.A.

In return, the Bears receive the 48th overall pick in April's draft and a 2023 sixth-round selection.

Mack, 31, returns to the AFC West after spending the past four seasons in the Windy City. Mack played the first four seasons of his career with the Oakland Raiders.

The move comes just two days after the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson, and this trade could be considered as the Chargers' response in an attempt at improving right alongside their competition in what is likely the best division in the NFL.

MAR 9 MR. WENTZ HEADS TO WASHINGTON The Washington Commanders are trading for Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz. According to ESPN, the Commanders will send at least two third-round picks in exchange for the former No. 2 pick.

Wentz, 29, was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles last season in exchange for a conditional first-round pick. In his lone season under Frank Reich, Wentz threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 62.4 percent of his passes.

The Colts finished 9-8, missing the playoffs due to a Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. When asked on Wentz's long-term status last week, Colts' general manager Chris Ballard remained noncommittal of his role moving forward.

"The really accurate QBs in this league, they usually have really, really good mechanics," Ballard said. "Can he get better? Yes. But usually when you get in the game, you revert back. But he can get better."

MAR 8 RUSSELL WILSON TRADED TO BRONCOS

After being dangled in trade rumors all offseason long, Russell Wilson has found a new home in a trade to the Denver Broncos.

Wilson spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a pair of NFC Championships in 2013-14 and a Super Bowl victory against his new team, the Broncos.

Wilson has two years left on his deal, set to make $41 million.

MAR 8 RODGERS STAYS WITH GREEN BAY

Aaron Rodgers has committed to the Green Bay Packers for next season.

Rodgers, a trade target for the Washington Commanders, was contemplating retirement or possibly forcing his way to the Denver Broncos to reunite with ex-offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, but he will now return to Green Bay to play his 18th NFL season.

Rodgers reportedly signed a contract keeping him in Green Bay for the next four years and is set to make $200 million over the course of the deal, making it the largest contract in NFL history. However, Rodgers tweeted out that the contract report was inaccurate.

MAR 4 AMARI COOPER 'LIKELY' TO BE CUT BY COWBOYS

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are "likely" to release wide receiver Amari Cooper at the start of the league year on March 16.

Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

With Calvin Ridley potentially departing (read more here), the Falcons could open the door for Cooper to be the top receiver the offense is looking for.

MAR 2 RUDOLPH LEAVES GIANTS

Kyle Rudolph is parting ways with the New York Giants after one season with the team.

Rudolph caught 26 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown this season for the Giants.

Rudolph, 32, spent 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a 2-year, $12 million contract with the Giants.

Rudolph now becomes one of the top veteran free agents at the tight end position, and a potential fit for the Atlanta Falcons, who saw backup Lee Smith retire in the offseason.

FEB 20 COACH PHILLIPS Wes Phillips is continuing a rich family football tradition, the grandson of Bum Phillips, son of Wade Phillips and former Dallas Cowboys assistant now joining the Minnesota Vikings as their new offensive coordinator under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Phillips has been on the Rams staff, where McConnell was recently as Los Angeles won the Super Bowl.

Wes, 42, a native of Houston, was in Dallas from 2007 to 2013 in a variety of roles, including time when dad Wade, now 74, was the Cowboys head coach.

Grandfather Bum was of course a legendary former Houston Oilers coach.

FEB 19 FLORES HIRED The Steelers have named Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

Flores was most recently the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and in the wake of his recent firing - and his job interviews for head coaching positions that did not come to fruition, including in Houston - has filed a lawsuit against the NFL claiming racial injustices in the league's hiring practices.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."