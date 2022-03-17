Skip to main content

Falcons Sign All-Pro CB Casey Hayward - To Help A.J. Terrell Or Replace Him?

Georgia native and former All-Pro cornerback Casey Hayward is coming to the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are signing cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year deal worth $11 million, according to NFL Network. The final details on guaranteed money has not been announced as of this time. 

USATSI_17481693

Casey Hayward 

USATSI_17512526

Casey Hayward 

USATSI_17301686

Casey Hayward 

A native of Perry, Ga., Hayward spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, as he recorded 46 tackles, nine pass deflections and an interception on the way to helping the Raiders make the postseason. 

Hayward is likely best known for his time with the Los Angeles Chargers. Signed back in 2016, he became a foundation of their secondary, becoming a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. 

He was released prior to the start of free agency last offseason. In five seasons, he recorded 217 tackles, 66 pass deflections and 14 interceptions. Hayward also played four seasons with the Green Bay Packers after being drafted out of Vanderbilt in 2012. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

beasley hair
Play

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley Cut By Bills; Should Falcons Sign?

The veteran slot receiver is looking for a new home, one Atlanta can provide.

By Jeremy Brener33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
deshaun watson browns
Play

Cleveland Frowns: Falcons In Play for Deshaun Watson Trade, Browns Out

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
blank deshaun
Play

Deshaun Watson Trade: 2-Horse Race - Falcons vs. Saints?

The Deshaun Watson saga appears to be heading into the home stretch.

By Jeremy Brener and Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The Falcons were expected to be active in bolstering their secondary this offseason following a mixed first year under new defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Atlanta finished 18th in pass defense, allowing an average of 232.5 yards per game. The Falcons finished 21st in interceptions with only 12. 

The addition of Hayward might actually be viewed as a replacement instead of an upgrade on the outside. The Falcons are currently in the mix to acquire Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. A source tells FalconReport.com that the name Houston wants back in a deal is cornerback A.J. Terrell

A.J. Terrell PFF All-Pro Pro Bowl Snub

A.J. Terrell

A.J. Terrell

A.J. Terrell

A.J. Terrell

A.J. Terrell

Terrell, who proved to be a legitimate top corner, has three years remaining on his rookie contract. In 2021, he took strides in becoming one of the league's best defensive backs, grading out with a coverage grade of 82.7, according to Pro Football Focus

In two seasons for Atlanta, Terrell has tallied 155 total tackles, 23 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four interceptions. 

beasley hair
News

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley Cut By Bills; Should Falcons Sign?

By Jeremy Brener33 minutes ago
deshaun watson browns
News

Cleveland Frowns: Falcons In Play for Deshaun Watson Trade, Browns Out

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
blank deshaun
News

Deshaun Watson Trade: 2-Horse Race - Falcons vs. Saints?

By Jeremy Brener and Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Freddie Freeman Kyle Pitts
News

Farewell Freddie Freeman, Can Falcons' Kyle Pitts Become Next Atlanta Great?

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
Deshaun Watson Atlanta Falcons
News

Do Falcons Fans Want Deshaun Watson Trade?

By Greg Patuto2 hours ago
dw ballboy
News

Falcons 'Roll Out Red Carpet' for Deshaun Watson Trade

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
Matt Ryan 1280 Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Are Falcons Keeping Matt Ryan Informed on Deshaun Watson Trade?

By Coty Davis15 hours ago
Jarvis Landry
News

Falcons Free-Agent Target WR Jarvis Landry to Visit Atlanta

By Jeremy Brener19 hours ago