Falcons Sign All-Pro CB Casey Hayward - To Help A.J. Terrell Or Replace Him?

Georgia native and former All-Pro cornerback Casey Hayward is coming to the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are signing cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year deal worth $11 million, according to NFL Network. The final details on guaranteed money has not been announced as of this time.

A native of Perry, Ga., Hayward spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, as he recorded 46 tackles, nine pass deflections and an interception on the way to helping the Raiders make the postseason.

Hayward is likely best known for his time with the Los Angeles Chargers. Signed back in 2016, he became a foundation of their secondary, becoming a two-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler.

He was released prior to the start of free agency last offseason. In five seasons, he recorded 217 tackles, 66 pass deflections and 14 interceptions. Hayward also played four seasons with the Green Bay Packers after being drafted out of Vanderbilt in 2012.

The Falcons were expected to be active in bolstering their secondary this offseason following a mixed first year under new defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Atlanta finished 18th in pass defense, allowing an average of 232.5 yards per game. The Falcons finished 21st in interceptions with only 12.

The addition of Hayward might actually be viewed as a replacement instead of an upgrade on the outside. The Falcons are currently in the mix to acquire Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. A source tells FalconReport.com that the name Houston wants back in a deal is cornerback A.J. Terrell.

Terrell, who proved to be a legitimate top corner, has three years remaining on his rookie contract. In 2021, he took strides in becoming one of the league's best defensive backs, grading out with a coverage grade of 82.7, according to Pro Football Focus.

In two seasons for Atlanta, Terrell has tallied 155 total tackles, 23 pass deflections, four forced fumbles and four interceptions.