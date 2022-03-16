Skip to main content

Protecting Private Ryan: 3 Offensive Line Targets For Falcons This Offseason

Atlanta will have to bolster its offensive line heading into next season.

The Atlanta Falcons have some work to do in the offseason and it begins with improve their offensive line.

Matt Ryan vs. Detroit Lions
Matt Gono Released by Atlanta Falcons
Jalen Mayfield vs 49ers

Atlanta has been weak in the trenches and this should be a point of emphasis in free agency and the draft.

Atlanta recently restructured Matt Ryan's contract. The 36-year-old quarterback will need to be protected if the Falcons want to improve offensively. The course of action can take on many different directions. 

Center Matt Hennessy is still developing and could benefit from more time. Atlanta can decide to hand Hennessy the keys or find a replacement.

Jalen Mayfield started 16 games as a rookie last season and will likely continue to be a piece for the future. This leaves certain areas that the Falcons could target — center or right tackle.

When looking at who is available in both free agency and the draft, Atlanta will have decisions to make. These three lineman could be near the top of the list for the Falcons before the start of next season.

Nate Solder

USATSI_17366293

Nate Solder

USATSI_11054754

Nate Solder

This might not be the popular move among fans but Solder would come with very little risk and a small price tag.

Solder is coming off three years with the New York Giants where he started 48 games. The 10-year veteran underperformed in New York and will look to revitalize his career elsewhere. At 33 years old, Solder brings experience and guidance to a young group along the offensive line. This is not a long-term commitment but one that could act as a bridge if there is nothing else available.

Solder might not be the player he was in New England but he is seasoned and would be a cheap option for one or two years. This is not near the top of the priority list but it is one to keep in mind.

Charles Cross

Charles Cross

Charles Cross

USATSI_17827078

Charles Cross at the NFL Combine

The Falcons used a third round pick on Mayfield during the 2021 NFL Draft and could use another early-round pick on a lineman this year. It is a top-heavy group of lineman and Atlanta might be able to land one at No. 8.

Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal have a chance to be top-three picks. If either one ever fell to No. 8, it would be a huge surprise. When looking at the next bunch, Charles Cross leads the way. He has a chance to work his way into the top five or become the fourth lineman selected. Cross is one of the best pass-blockers in the draft. He allowed just 16 pressures on 719 pass-blocking snaps last season for Mississippi State. This includes zero pressures on 66 pass-blocking snaps against Alabama.

At 6-5 and 310 pounds, Cross has the size that will translate well to the next level. His draft position will fluctuate over the next month but if he is there at No. 8, Atlanta will have to take a hard look at a potential cornerstone along the line.

La’el Collins

la'el collins trainer

La'el Collins

sean-martin_game-notes_cowboys-at-raiders-lael-collins-faces-toughest-test-yet-in-khalil-mack

La'el Collins

Collins has emerged as a big trade piece for the Dallas Cowboys. After moving Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, Dallas might be looking to shed even more cap. If Collins is not traded, he will likely be released so Atlanta could wait for that to happen before making its move.

It would also benefit Collins to be released. He has three years left on his contract and would earn around $30 million. The 29-year-old tackle would get over $10 million a year if he were to enter free agency. Atlanta should have Collins at the top of their list. He has been extremely productive over the course of his career and would immediately improve the situation in Atlanta.

Yes, Collins is going to cost some money but he would also answer all questions at right tackle for a team that desperately needs the help.

