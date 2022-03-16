Browns to Cut Former Falcon; Reunion Ahead?

The Cleveland Browns are expected to make tight end Austin Hooper a cap casualty and release him after June 1.

Hooper, 27, signed a four-year deal with the Browns worth $44 million after spending his first four years with the Atlanta Falcons. However, the former Stanford Cardinal hasn't lived up to expectations.

Perhaps a reunion with the team that drafted him could reverse his fortunes?

Hooper returning to Atlanta is a win-win for both sides.

The Falcons need pass catchers, and the backup tight-end slot is wide open with Hayden Hurst entering free agency.

Hooper and Matt Ryan already have a built-in chemistry from their past together. Hooper enjoyed his best seasons in the NFL with Ryan throwing the ball to him. In Hooper's 2019 season, he logged 75 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns, all career-highs.

Arthur Smith and the Falcons love to run two tight-end sets, almost as frequently as any offense in the NFL. That was the backbone of Smith's unit while he was the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator. Last season, while it didn't shape the identity of the Falcons' offense, it was run pretty consistently.

The Falcons also have a ton of question marks at the receiver position with Calvin Ridley suspended for the year and Russell Gage off to join Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While we'd expect the Falcons to draft a receiver or two next month, rookies are a major risk.

Hooper provides stability in the offense, familiarity with Ryan and some attention off Kyle Pitts, who is set to be the focal point in the offense.

If the Falcons are patient enough to wait for Hooper until the summer, they could be handsomely rewarded.