Falcons Acquiring Russell Wilson: What Are the Odds?

There are several NFL teams in the market for the Seahawks quarterback, but is Atlanta one?

Though he'll be 37 by the time he takes his next snap and hasn't won a playoff game in four seasons, the Atlanta Falcons seem committed to Matt Ryan as their quarterback in 2022. And, perhaps, beyond.

But what if Russell Wilson became a realistic possibility?

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is younger (33) and has a more impressive resume than Ryan, highlighted by more Pro Bowl appearances (9-5) and, of course, a win in Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson has two years left on his contract and holds a no-trade clause, but reports suggest he wants to "explore his options" this offseason in the wake of Seattle's disappointing 7-10 season and impending rebuilding phase.

Wilson leaving the Pacific Northwest remains unlikely, but the path to success has changed recently for NFL quarterbacks. Peyton Manning went to the Broncos and won a Super Bowl, Tom Brady went to the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl, and now Matthew Stafford is the latest to win a championship for a team that didn’t draft him.

Organizations have recognized that signing or trading for a quarterback is a feasible avenue to winning Super Bowls. This offseason could be the most fluid-quarterback market in league history, as the landscape could look much different in 2022 than it did last season.

The Eagles, Commanders, Steelers, Buccaneers, Broncos and Panthers are all expected to survey the quarterback market this offseason. Could the Falcons be tempted as well?

While Ryan seems entrenched in Atlanta, the wise guys in Las Vegas are not ruling out him departing and Wilson arriving.

According to BetOnline, the Falcons are one of 18 possible landing spots for Wilson, albeit with staggering 400-1 odds. Should he depart Seattle, the favorites to nab Wilson remain the Buccaneers (35-1), followed by the Saints and Steelers (40-1).

Most believe Wilson will remain in Seattle and Ryan in Atlanta. But in what should be a wild offseason, nothing is impossible.